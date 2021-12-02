ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

PlayStation Plus Subscribers Furious Over "Disgusting" Free Game

By Tyler Fischer
ComicBook
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleYesterday, Sony revealed the free PS Plus games PlayStation Plus subscribers on PS4 and PS5 are getting for December 2021. Like most months, the lineup for December includes two PS4 games and one PS5 game. The latter, the PS5 game, is Godfall, or more specifically, Godfall: Challenger Edition, a lackluster PS5...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

Follow live: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for longer than a year now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched last year, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today.The sad tale began in November 2020, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Surprise PlayStation Plus Freebie Now Available to Download

PlayStation Plus subscribers on PS4 and PS5 have discovered a bonus freebie for the month of December. In less than two weeks, December's free games -- which have yet to be officially revealed, but have leaked -- will be released. Ahead of that, PS Plus subscribers have a new and unexpected freebie to download, and the freebie involves Rocket League, a game that is free-to-play, but has cosmetic content that can be purchased. This new freebie doesn't involve this content, which is to say it can't be purchased. It's cosmetic content, but it can't be bought. Rather, it's exclusive for PlayStation Plus subscribers. More specifically, with the launch of Season 5, a new Rocket League PlayStation Plus Pack is now available to download for all PS Plus subscribers on PS4 and PS5.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PS4 and Xbox One Game Unexpectedly Cancelled

An upcoming PS4 and Xbox One game has been unexpectedly cancelled. The farther away we get from the launch of the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, the fewer and fewer PS4 and Xbox One games will release. This happens every console generation. Right now, it's still early days, so many games are still coming to PS4 and Xbox One, but this is slowly changing. To this end, one game previously planned for release in 2021 via the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X has been delayed to 2022. In the process, the PS4 and Xbox One versions have been canned.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playstation Plus#Free Game#Endgame#Playstation Blog#Ps Plus
The Verge

You can now queue to purchase a PS5 at Sony (update: sold out)

Update November 22nd, 8:25PM ET: Sony appears to have sold out of PS5 consoles for the day. We’ll make sure to let you know when the next opportunity comes up. If you’re still trying to get your hands on a PlayStation 5, lining up at Sony’s digital storefront is one of the more reliable ways to snag Sony’s next-gen console. Sony has reopened the digital queue on its direct store to place orders for the $500 disc-based PlayStation 5, as well as the $400 PlayStation 5 Digital Edition.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New PlayStation Plus Free Games Come With a Surprise Sony Forgot to Tell You About

The latest Playstation Plus free games come with a surprise Sony has oddly enough not promoted. December's free PS Plus games have yet to be officially revealed, but that should change later this week. In the meantime, don't forget to download November's free PS4 and PS5 games. And don't forget to download the aforementioned freebie that they come with involving Rocket League, a former PlayStation Plus game that has since gone free-to-play. Like any other free-to-play game, Rocket League makes its money selling cosmetic items, some of which is being given to PlayStation Plus subscribers exclusively and for free. More specifically, alongside the launch of Season 5 of the game, the latest Rocket League PlayStation Plus Pack is now available to download for free for all PS Plus subscribers on PS4 and PS5.
VIDEO GAMES
SFGate

The PlayStation 5 is finally back in stock at Walmart for Black Friday

If you were one of the many people who tried, unsuccessfully, to snag a PlayStation 5 last year when it dropped or anytime after, we feel you. Sony’s best-selling game console is still a tough buy, but we have some good news for you. Walmart is restocking PlayStation 5 consoles this Monday, Nov. 22 at 7 PM, so get your fingers and browsers ready.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
PlayStation
NewsBreak
SONY
ComicBook

PS4 and PS5 Exclusive Now Available on Xbox One and Xbox Series X

A PS4 and PS5 console exclusive, or, more specifically, a former PS4 and PS5 console exclusive, is now available on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. PlayStation is known for its incredible exclusive games. On PS4, it released some of the generation's best games in the form of Bloodborne, Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, Ghost of Tsushima, God of War, The Last of Us Part II, Horizon Zero Dawn, and Marvel's Spider-Man. On PS5, this has continued with Demon's Souls Remake, Returnal, Deathloop, and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. That said, not every PlayStation exclusive hits the mark. In fact, many of timed exclusives it has signed recently haven't hit the mark, including Oddworld: Soulstorm, which is now available on Xbox consoles. This week, an "Enhanced Edition" was released with new content and improvements, and in the process, the game has shed its PlayStation console exclusivity.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Megadeal PS Plus Black Friday: December Free Games Subscriptions Reduced

This article contains affiliate links, we may receive a commission on all sales we generate from this. Learn more. ShopTo has lowered the price of PlayStation Plus memberships online. As part of the Black Friday sale, ShopTo is selling PS Plus 12 month subscriptions for just £33.32. In fact, customers can lower the price even further by entering the code ‘EXTRAS’ at checkout. The ‘EXTRAS’ code is only available for a limited time and reduces the price to just £29.85.
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

PlayStation Plus Games for December Leaked

It appears that the free PlayStation Plus titles for December have been leaked ahead of schedule. This marks the third month in a row that this has happened, and while PlayStation has yet to officially make a statement, the leak seems credible. User billbil-kun previously leaked the titles for October and November, and they were right on the money. It looks like the PlayStation 5 title Godfall Challenger Edition will be the main pull for this lineup, along with the PlayStation 4 titles Mortal Shell and Lego DC Super-Villains.
VIDEO GAMES
psu.com

PS4 Update 9.03 Is Now Available To Download, But Watch Out For PS4 Error SU-42481-9

Sony Interactive Entertainment has rolled out PS4 update 9.03, following hot on the heels of the latest PS5 system update yesterday. PS4 update 9.03 doesn’t do anything remotely exciting, and if you’ve been following PS4 firmwares for the past few years, you probably have a good idea of what to expect. For the record, it does the following:
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Skyrim Anniversary Edition’ patch incoming according to Bethesda

An update for Skyrim Anniversary Edition is coming soon according to Bethesda. On their Discord, a member of the Bethesda team said: “We are aware of the 0kb error some PS4 players are experiencing as well as the ‘black screen’ issue.” They continued: “The team has been working on a fix for these (it’s taking a little longer than we’d like) and hopes to have them resolved as soon as we can.”
VIDEO GAMES
realsport101.com

Free PS Plus Games: December 2021 Announcement, Predictions, & PSVR

FREE GAMES - Confirmed PS Plus games. At the moment, we only know about three free PS Plus games for December 2021 - and they're all PSVR titles. Last month, PlayStation celebrated PSVR's 5th Anniversary and released three PSVR titles on PS Plus alongside the standard selection of games. Unlike the regular titles, these PSVR titles are going to be available until the start of January. So... In December 2021, you can still pick up the following games for free:
VIDEO GAMES
gamepolar.com

PlayStation Plus December Video games Embrace Godfall, Mortal Shell – Rumor

Godfall, Mortal Shell, and Lego DC Tremendous Villains would be the three PlayStation Plus video games for December, in accordance with rumors. The three video games have been revealed on Dealabs by consumer billbil-kun, who revealed PlayStation Plus accurately in October and November. In line with the leaker, Mortal Shell could also be changed with different titles in choose territories.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

November PlayStation Plus update: big boost for PS4 and PS5 fans of free games

PlayStation Plus gamers waiting for the next big reveal in December got something new to download today. The new PS Plus bundle hasn’t been big announced by Sony, but will be of interest to some free-to-play fans. Rocket League remains one of the most popular freebie titles on PS4 and...
NFL
digg.com

Save $20 On A Year Of PlayStation Plus

For just 40 bucks, you'll get PS4 and PS5 games every month, access to the full suite of online features, more cloud storage for saves and access to plenty of deals. Truth be told, the monthly games and PS+ discounts end up practically paying for the service if you take advantage of them.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

SRX: The Game Offers A Discount On PlayStation And A Free Trial On Xbox

SRX: The Game is the officially licensed game of the Superstar Racing Experience, and its developer has announced a couple of offers for Thanksgiving week. For starters, those who decide to purchase the game on PlayStation platforms get a 30% discount. The offer is available to snag starting from now up until December 1st. On the Xbox side of things, players are getting a free 24 hour trial of the game, which can be accessed up until November 29th. Both offers are great for those looking to try out the game, although it’s unknown why the developer decided on putting two different offers on the platforms.
VIDEO GAMES
Phone Arena

Netflix brings three new mobile games to its subscribers

Netflix’s games program doesn’t work like traditional games services since it doesn’t require users to pay a monthly subscription. However, you do have to be a Netflix subscriber to have access to the several mobile games in its library. When it launched early last month, the program offered to Netflix...
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

PS5 restock at PlayStation Direct cancelled - where to get a console next

Update: The latest PS5 restock on the PlayStation Direct store appears to have been and gone, but it's not clear whether anyone was actually able to buy a console. From what we've experienced ourselves and seen from others online, once getting through the queue system at 10am, both the PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition were already shown as out of stock.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy