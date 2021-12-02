ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Hampden Township Volunteer Fire Company – Operation Ho Ho

hampdentownship.us
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Township’s Volunteer Fire Company will again sponsor its annual “Operation Ho-Ho” on Saturday,...

www.hampdentownship.us

Comments / 0

wkok.com

Santa Set to Visit Kratzerville Volunteer Fire Company

SELINSGROVE – Kratzerville Volunteer Fire Company announced Toys for Tots will benefit from an upcoming special visitor at their fire hall in a few weeks. They say Santa Claus is coming to meet with local children Thursday, December 16 from 6-8pm. Children of all ages are invited to visit the station to receive treats and to share their Christmas wishes.
SELINSGROVE, PA
Times News

Western Salisbury Volunteer Fire Company recognizes members

PRESS PHOTO BY JIM MARSH Western Salisbury Volunteer Fire Company firefighter Jerry Royer, center, is honored Nov. 13 as the longest-serving firefighter in the organization at the fire company's annual service recognition dinner. With 44 years of service, Royer has served in a number of officer positions and is currently the fire company's safety officer. Presenting the recognition certificate are Fire Chief Joshua Wells, left and Assistant Chief William Sames. An additional photo appears on Page A8.
POLITICS
eaglecountryonline.com

DCF Proactive Impact Grant Supports Hogan Township Volunteer Fire Dept.

DCF Board President Elise Smith, a Hogan Township resident, recommended the grant because she has special ties to the fire department. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) - The Dearborn Community Foundation (DCF), Inc. recently awarded a $1,000 Proactive Grant to Hogan Township Volunteer Fire Department in rural Aurora. In a continuing effort to...
DEARBORN COUNTY, IN
CBS Baltimore

Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company Battles Brush Fire In Harford County

JOPPA, Md. (WJZ) — A brush fire broke out in Harford County Saturday. This happened in the woods off Dugan Drive in Joppatowne. The Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company posted photos. No visible flames, but you can see smoke rising through the trees. No word on any damage. In Baltimore County, there have been three brush fires in the Loch Raven watershed over the last few weeks.    
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
CBS Boston

73-Year-Old Woman Killed By Comfort Animal At Cultivate Care Farms In Bolton

BOLTON (CBS) – A comfort animal is believed to have killed a volunteer at a farm in Bolton. The volunteer was identified as 73-year-old Kim Taylor. “Taylor, a longtime volunteer at Cultivate Care Farms, was caring for livestock in a pen alone when a sheep charged at her and repeatedly rammed her,” said a statement from the Nashoba Valley Regional Emergency Communications Center. The woman suffered extensive serious injuries and went into cardiac arrest shortly after first responders arrived. She was rushed to Marlborough Hospital where she was pronounced deceased. Cultivate Care focuses on animal therapy. It described the livestock involved as a comfort animal. Bolton Animal Control will work with Cultivate Care Farms’ staff on the future outcome of the sheep.
BOLTON, MA
gamepur.com

How to complete the Ho Ho Ho feat in Hitman 3

Ho Ho Ho is a feat in Hitman 3 that you can complete in the Holiday Hoarders mission. You need to take out both targets with accidental kills while wearing the Santa 47 Suit to complete it. There are multiple ways to do this, but finding the required suit can be tricky. In this guide, we’ll explain how to get the Santa 47 Suit in any run of Holiday Hoarders and offer some methods that will help you complete this feat.
VIDEO GAMES
News Break
Politics
CBS LA

More Than 300 Patients Given Pfizer COVID-19 Doses That Were Frozen Too Long At 2 Riverside County Vaccination Sites

MORENO VALLEY (CBSLA) — Hundreds of people at two Riverside County community centers mistakenly received Pfizer COVID-19 doses that were frozen longer than manufacturer recommendations, according to Riverside University Health System officials. Staff discovered on Tuesday that the vaccine doses had been administered to 324 patients in Jurupa Valley on Mission Boulevard between Oct. 8 and Nov. 23, and Riverside Neighborhood Clinic on Indiana Avenue between Oct. 23 and Nov. 23, health officials said. The doses in question were found to have been stored in the freezer longer than manufacturer recommendation. In spite of their “improper storage from freezer to refrigeration to administration,” the doses do not pose a danger to patients. However, the doses may have lost their potency, and officials say the CDC recommends these patients get a repeat dose as soon as possible. Riverside University Health System staff is reaching out to the impacted patients, and implementing measures to prevent this incident from happening again. Officials say patients who received a Pfizer at these locations, but are not contacted by staff, are not impacted by this storage issue. However, people who are concerned that they received their doses at these locations during these time frames can call (800) 945-6171.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
Daily News Of Newburyport

Ho, Ho, Ahoy! Santa arrives in Newburyport by boat

NEWBURYPORT — In traditional Clipper City-style, hundreds gathered along the waterfront Sunday afternoon as Santa and Mrs. Claus made their unique entrance by U.S. Coast Guard boat. Upon reaching land, Mr. and Mrs. Claus joined in a parade through the downtown as the Newburyport High School and Triton Regional High...
NEWBURYPORT, MA
theridgewoodblog.net

Ho-Ho-Kus Mayor Randall

Ho-Ho-Kus NJ, Last Tuesday evening at the Mayor and Council meeting, Mayor Randall was pleased to present Chief Chris Minchin (Ret.), Captain Anthony Grego (Ret.) and Sergeant Jamie Bodart (Ret.) with service plaques in recognition and appreciation of their dedicated Police Department leadership and service to the residents of the Borough of Ho-Ho-Kus.
HO-HO-KUS, NJ
NBC San Diego

Ho Ho, Oh No! Santa Shortage Looming Ahead of Christmas Season

From supply chain shortages to rising prices at the pump and grocery store, the pandemic has had an impact on every facet of our lives. Now it’s keeping Santa out of town. That's right. There’s a nationwide shortage of Santas. “We have lost some of our Santas and had to...

