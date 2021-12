Known for her immense beauty and natural pose, Arlene Dahl took the world by storm when she entered the entertainment industry during the late 1940s. Over the course of more than 50 years, Arlene continued to light up the screen and she became well known for her roles in dozens of movies and several shows. The countless lives she touched all over the world were saddened when an announcement revealed that Arlene passed away in November of 2021. She was 96 years old at the time. After living a long and successful life, Arlene’s memory will continue to live on through all of the things she contributed to the world. Keep reading to learn more about the life and legacy of Arlene Dahl.

