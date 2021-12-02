ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada jury awards $2M after finding health insurer undercut ER reimbursements

By The Associated Press
8 News Now
8 News Now
 1 day ago

LAS VEGAS (AP) – A jury in Nevada has found one of the nation’s largest health insurers liable for underpaying millions of dollars to out-of-network emergency medical providers in what plaintiffs’ attorneys argued was a systematic bid to boost company profits.

The state court jury in Las Vegas awarded more than $2 million in damages to plaintiffs TeamHealth and others.

The jury will return next week to decide punitive damages against defendants including United Healthcare Insurance Co. A spokesman said Wednesday the company is reviewing the implications of the verdict which was reached Monday.

The breach-of-contract lawsuit focused on what emergency room care providers who aren’t covered by a patient’s insurance receive for treating patients who can’t by law be turned away.

