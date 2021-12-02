Plan Your Dream Caribbean Wedding

With autumn coming to a close in just over a month, we’ve been savoring the sweetness of the season as much as possible — taking pictures of all the soon-to-fall foliage and embracing sweater weather for as long as we’re able. I actually spent this past weekend out in Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania, celebrating my niece’s 2nd birthday, and the drive out was seriously magical (all those red, orange, and yellow mountains covered in mist 🙌). It made me throw back to my childhood, skiing at Shawnee and living for the rustic charm of my surroundings. The Poconos have a very special place in my heart, and I couldn’t be more excited to put this rustic and oh-so-romantic venue on the radar of anyone exchanging vows in the near future. Memorytown is the perfect moniker for this hillside barn locale, especially if the red barn backdrop has always featured in your wedding dreams.

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 13 DAYS AGO