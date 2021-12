OXFORD, MI -- Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Thursday left a bouquet of white roses at a memorial for victims of a fatal shooting at Oxford High School. The governor briefly stopped at Oxford High School on Thursday morning with Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter and paid her respects at a memorial set around a sign bearing the school’s name. Community members and relatives of victims put up bouquets of flowers, candles and personalized messages near an entrance to the school in the days since the shooting, which left four teens dead, injured seven others and rocked the close-knit community.

OAKLAND COUNTY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO