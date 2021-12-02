Search for man wanted in Broussard for armed robbery and attempted second-degree murder ends with an arrest

BROUSSARD, La. (KLFY) – A man wanted in Lafayette Parish for suspected armed robbery and attempted second-degree murder is in jail.

According to Broussard Police, Joseph Devontie Jackson III was arrested on charges stemming from a suspected armed robbery that occurred on June 23, along with attempted second-degree murder that occurred on October 25. Jackson also had active warrants for multiple weapons charges.

Jackson has been booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on all charges.

