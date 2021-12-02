ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Search for man wanted in Broussard for armed robbery and attempted second-degree murder ends with an arrest

By Seth Linscombe
 1 day ago

BROUSSARD, La. (KLFY) A man wanted in Lafayette Parish for suspected armed robbery and attempted second-degree murder is in jail.

According to Broussard Police, Joseph Devontie Jackson III was arrested on charges stemming from a suspected armed robbery that occurred on June 23, along with attempted second-degree murder that occurred on October 25. Jackson also had active warrants for multiple weapons charges.

Three men arrested on drug charges in Lafayette Parish

Jackson has been booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on all charges.

