The Gadgeteer is supported by readers like you! If you buy something through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Thank you! Learn more. REVIEW: The ThruNite TH30 V2 LED headlamp is durable and versatile. It gave me more than enough light to mow safely in the dark. (Sometimes you just gotta.) It also has a ‘firefly’ mode that is .3, that’s ‘point 3’, lumens. That’s adequate light to rummage around a room with someone asleep in it and not wake them! For some reason, my wife is very LED light sensitive when I point a light in her eyes and she gives the TH30 V2 a thumbs up. When it’s in firefly mode.

ELECTRONICS ・ 13 DAYS AGO