NBA

Knicks' Nerlens Noel: Questionable Thursday

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Noel is questionable for Thursday's game against the Bulls due...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Knicks' Nerlens Noel: Blocks three shots in starting role

Noel recorded six points (3-4 FG), five rebounds, two assists and three blocks across 26 minutes during Sunday's 109-103 loss to the Bulls. Noel started at center for the Knicks after Mitchell Robinson was ruled out as a result of a concussion. Head injuries can be delicate to manage, so Robinson could certainly miss at least another game or two. Noel should be the unquestioned starter until such time that Robinson can get back on the court. His skill set is limited but the upside in defensive production alone warrants 12-team consideration.
NBA
Yardbarker

Evan Fournier claims Nerlens Noel is better than Rudy Gobert in one aspect

Nerlens Noel made a timely return for the New York Knicks from his knee injury Saturday afternoon as Mitchell Robinson went down with a head concussion. Noel produced only two points on two free throws, but his impact was more pronounced on the defensive end with six rebounds and three shot blocks. His huge block on Christian Wood ignited a 9-2 Knicks run in the fourth quarter that transformed an 89-86 deficit into a 95-91 lead. The Knicks never looked back and pulled away for a 107-99 win that improved their record to 9-7 and 4-5 at home.
NBA
CBS Sports

Questions surround LeBron James ahead of Lakers' visit to Knicks

One of the annual circle-in-red moments on the NBA schedule -- LeBron James visits Madison Square Garden -- may come and go without James ever taking the court Tuesday night, when the Los Angeles Lakers are scheduled to make their lone trip to New York this season to face the Knicks.
NBA
New York Post

Nerlens Noel likely return couldn’t come at better time for Knicks

It has been an imperfect and challenging start to the season for Nerlens Noel, but he might be timing his return perfectly. The banged-up Knicks center, who has not played since Nov. 8 because of a sprained right knee, is probable for Saturday’s game at the Garden against the Rockets.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bulls
New York Post

5 questions the Knicks must answer if they are to save their season

Sign up here to get Beyond the Back Page delivered to your inbox each weekday morning. The Knicks have been more ping-pong — i.e. careening toward the lottery — than bing bong lately, dropping seven of 11 games since rolling to a 5-1 start to enter Tuesday’s home game against the Lakers (minus LeBron James) just a game above breakeven at 9-8 overall.
NBA
numberfire.com

Nerlens Noel starting for Knicks Sunday in place of injured Mitchell Robinson

New York Knicks forward/center Nerlens Noel will start Sunday in the team's game against the Chicago Bulls. Mitchell Robinson is in the concussion protocol, and he's been ruled out for Sunday's game against Chicago. Taj Gibson, who is dealing with a groin injury, has also been ruled out as well. As such, Noel will step into the starting role down low.
NBA
New York Post

Knicks’ Nerlens Noel has strong defensive game in return to lineup

One center enters, two centers leave. With backup big man Taj Gibson sitting out because of a sore groin — and starter Mitchell Robinson leaving in the third quarter after taking an elbow to the nose — Nerlens Noel logged 29 minutes off the bench in the Knicks’ 106-99 win at the Garden on Saturday over the Rockets.
NBA
numberfire.com

Knicks' Taj Gibson (groin) questionable on Sunday

New York Knicks forward/center Taj Gibson (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Gibson is dealing with a groin injury and is questionable to face the Bulls on Sunday. Gibson is averaging 3.5 points, 5.1 rebounds, 0.8 assists, and 15.3 FanDuel points per game this season.
NBA
numberfire.com

Derrick Rose (ankle) questionable for Knicks versus Lakers

New York Knicks point guard Derrick Rose (ankle) is questionable to play on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Lakers. Rose is dealing with some ankle soreness after logging 30 minutes on Sunday night. Immanuel Quickley will be in line for more playing time if Rose is out and Kemba Walker should see a bump as well.
NBA
numberfire.com

Atlanta's Bogdan Bogdanovic (hamstring) questionable for Saturday's contest against Knicks

Atlanta Hawks shooting guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (hamstring) is questionable to play in Saturday's contest against the New York Knicks. Bogdanovic's status is in question after Atlanta's guard played 25 minutes with left hamstring soreness on Friday night. In a potential matchup against a New York unit ranked 19th in defensive rating, our models project Bogdanovic to score 24.0 FanDuel points at the salary of $5,000.
NBA
NBA

Bulls offense finding success in midrange game, face Knicks Thursday

The Bulls reinvented themselves this season, a contender once again after a fallow, lost four years in the NBA's rebuilding woods. But in some respects the Bulls also have contributed to something that might even be bigger for the NBA, reinventing basketball as it once was played. Not that past...
NBA
elitesportsny.com

Knicks vs. Bulls – Thursday Lineups, Injuries, Odds, Broadcast Info

The Knicks (11-10) host the Bulls (14-8) at MSG on Thursday night. The New York Knicks are committing to their new-look starting lineup. Alec Burks is in for Kemba Walker and he looks the part through two games. The Chicago Bulls are off to one of the best starts of any team in the Eastern Conference.
NBA

