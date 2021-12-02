Knicks' Nerlens Noel: Questionable Thursday

Noel recorded six points (3-4 FG), five rebounds, two assists and three blocks across 26 minutes during Sunday's 109-103 loss to the Bulls. Noel started at center for the Knicks after Mitchell Robinson was ruled out as a result of a concussion. Head injuries can be delicate to manage, so Robinson could certainly miss at least another game or two. Noel should be the unquestioned starter until such time that Robinson can get back on the court. His skill set is limited but the upside in defensive production alone warrants 12-team consideration.

NBA ・ 12 DAYS AGO