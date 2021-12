WEIGHT-GAIN ALMOST KEPT JENNIFER COOLIDGE FROM 'WHITE LOTUS': Pandemic weight-gain nearly prevented Jennifer Coolidge from joining the cast of White Lotus. The 60-year-old actress told Page Six that she didn’t want to be on camera because she estimates she gained somewhere between 30 and 40 pounds during lockdown. She told the outlet, “I thought we were all going to die, I really did, so I was just eating myself to death. Vegan pizzas, sometimes five or six in a day.” Fortunately, a good friend set her straight before she could turn down the role.

