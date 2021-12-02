ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henry Ford

Nasim Fazel, MD, DDS, FAAD

bizjournals
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSutter Medical Group recently welcomed Nasim Fazel, MD, DDS, FAAD. Dr. Fazel is a...

www.bizjournals.com

Related
bizjournals

Evan Williams, MD

Sutter Medical Group recently welcomed Evan Williams, MD. Dr. Williams is a board-certified neurologist, receiving his medical degree from Ohio State Medical Center. He completed an Internal Medicine Internship at University of Maryland Medical Center and a Neurology Residency as well as Neuromuscular Fellowship at Barrow Neurological Institute, St. Joseph’s Hospital. Dr. Williams is practicing at 2 Medical Plaza Dr., #205, Roseville (916) 773-8711.
EVAN WILLIAMS
bizjournals

Erik A. Carpio, MD

Sutter Medical Group recently welcomed Dr. Erik A. Carpio. Dr. Carpio is a Family Medicine physician who received his medical degree from UC Riverside School of Medicine and completed the Sutter Family Medicine Residency Program in Sacramento/Davis. Dr. Carpio will be practicing at 3133 Professional Dr., Ste. 20, Auburn, (530) 885-8821.
HEALTH SERVICES
bizjournals

Steven W. Nakano, MD

Sutter Medical Group recently welcomed Dr. Steven W. Nakano, MD. Dr. Nakano specializes in Neurology, receiving his medical degree from Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine at Marshall University. He completed an Internal Medicine Internship at Medstar Union Memorial Hospital and a Neurology Residency as well as a Movement Fellowship at Georgetown University Hospital. Dr. Nakano is practicing at 2800 L St., Ste. 500, Sacramento, (916) 454-6850.
bizjournals

Rosie M. Qin, MD

Sutter North Medical Group recently welcomed Dr. Rosie Qin. Dr. Qin specializes in Dermatology, receiving her medical degree from Duke University School of Medicine. She completed her Internal Medicine Internship at University of California, San Diego, and a Dermatology Residency at Baylor College of Medicine. Dr. Qin is practicing at 350 Del Norte Ave., Yuba City, (530) 671-4182.
HEALTH SERVICES
bizjournals

Andrew Papendieck, MD

Premier Family Physicians is proud to announce Andrew Papendieck, MD, Family Medicine Specialist, is named “Best Physician” for providing outstanding health care to seniors. Dr. Papendieck is one of 32 physicians being honored by agilon health, a company transforming health care for seniors by empowering independent PCPs. Leading with compassion, Dr. Papendieck goes above and beyond for seniors, even calling after hours to check in on them personally and prevent unnecessary visits to the ER.
HEALTH SERVICES
bizjournals

Hillary Gwen Miller, MD

Austin Regional Clinic is proud to announce Hillary Gwen Miller, MD, Family Medicine Specialist, as one of 32 physicians nationwide awarded “Best Physician” for providing outstanding health care. The contest was sponsored by agilon health, a company that empowers PCPs to focus on the entire health of their patients. A champion for seniors, Dr. Miller is diligent about getting patients in for wellness visits; she addresses medical issues early on to prevent unnecessary visits to the ER.
AUSTIN, TX
bizjournals

Nancy Luo, MD, MHS, FACC

Sutter Medical Group recently welcomed Dr. Nancy Luo, MD, MHS, FACC. Dr. Luo is a board-certified Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiologist who received her medical degree from UT Southwestern Medical School. She completed a Cardiovascular Medicine Fellowship, a Clinical Research Fellowship and an Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Fellowship at Duke University Medical Center. Dr. Luo is practicing at 2800 L St., 6th Floor, Sacramento (916) 887-4040.
bizjournals

Alicia R. Schlenz, MD

Sutter Medical Group recently welcomed Dr. Alicia Schlenz. Dr. Schlenz is a Family Medicine physician who received her medical degree from University of California, Davis. She completed the Sutter Family Medicine Residency Program in Sacramento and is practicing at 2951 Benefit Way., Sacramento, (916) 285-8165.
HEALTH SERVICES
Psychiatric Times

In Memoriam: Richard P. Gerhardstein, MD

Memorials for Richard P. Gerhardstein, MD, should be sent to RIP Medical Debt, as Gerhardstein felt medical debt was a particularly problematic American injustice. Richard P. Gerhardstein, MD, (Dick) was one of our Milwaukee local area’s unsung psychiatrists, but there is much to sing about as we view his life. He died on October 17, 2021 at the age of 89.
MENTAL HEALTH
WebMD

Peter Abaci, MD

Peter Abaci, MD, is one of the world’s leading experts on pain and integrative medicine. He is the medical director and co-founder of the renowned Bay Area Pain and Wellness Center and the author of Conquer Your Chronic Pain: A Life-Changing Drug-Free Approach for Relief, Recovery, and Restoration and Take Charge of Your Chronic Pain: The Latest Research, Cutting-Edge Tools, and Alternative Treatments for Feeling Better.
HEALTH
Nature.com

IN MEMORIAM "“ Paula J Clayton, MD

You have full access to this article via your institution. Paula J. Clayton, MD died on September 4 in Pasadena, California after a short illness at the age of 86. She broke new ground in psychiatry in many ways -as a leading member of the Washington University group that revolutionized psychiatric diagnosis in America: as the first woman chair of major academic departments of psychiatry, and by her new findings on the diagnosis, clinical course, and treatment of depression. She was a beloved figure in psychiatry and a role model for the few women in psychiatry at the time in leadership roles or who aspired to them. She lit up any room that she entered with her warm smile, her sense of humor, and her sharp thinking.
PASADENA, CA
bocaratonobserver.com

Robert J. Miller, MA, DDS, FACD, DABOI, DICOI, HFAAID, FAO

Dr. Robert J. Miller has been providing dental treatment in Delray Beach for 38 years. Dr. Miller is a Diplomate of the American Board of Oral Implantology, Honored Fellow American Academy of Implant Dentistry, Diplomate International Congress of Oral Implantologists, and a Fellow of the Academy of Osseointegration. Dr. Miller is chairman of the Department of Implant Dentistry at Palm Beach State College (ACDRC). He has served as president of the South Palm Beach County and Atlantic Coast District Dental Associations.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
arizona.edu

Psychiatric Precision Medicine a Focus of Ayman Fanous, MD

Developing precision medicine for the treatment of diseases of the mind is a goal Ayman Fanous, MD, sees in his future as the chair of the Department of Psychiatry at the University of Arizona College of Medicine – Phoenix. “We could really have a niche in the area of what...
TUCSON, AZ
Wickenburg Sun

Edward Kirk, DDS welcomes new dentist

Edward Kirk, DDS recently brought a new dentist to the team, Dr. Dennis Hetland. Hetland formerly operated a dental practice in Fargo, North Dakota, for 32 years. He joined Kirk a month and a half ago. “It’s going great,” Hetland said. “Dr. Kirk and I share a passion for finding...
ECONOMY

