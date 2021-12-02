AJ Quetta, teen who suffered spinal cord injury in hockey game, becomes coach at former high school

(Courtesy pic)

ATTLEBORO, Mass. — AJ Quetta, the teen who suffered a serious spinal cord injury during a Bishop Feehan hockey game back in late January 2021, will be joining the coaching staff at his alma mater, Bishop Feehan announced Thursday afternoon.

“AJ will be an assistant coach whose primary responsibilities will encompass working with the forwards, assisting with breaking down practice and game film for the team, brand building and program communication,” the team wrote on Twitter Thursday. “He is a tremendous individual and his presence in the rink will be a driving force for our boys in their quest for the MIAA Division 1 State Title.”

Quetta, of North Providence, was injured on January 26, 2021, after going headfirst into the boards during a high school hockey game against Pope Francis. The teen was treated at Mass General Hospital for two weeks before being sent to a specialized hospital in Atlanta, where he spent months continuing his recovery.

“I’m really happy that this opportunity came to me. obviously, I wouldn’t want to do it for any other school. I can’t wait to get into it,” he said. “I never got to say goodbye to the game like a lot of seniors do so I guess I’m never going to have to say goodbye.”

Quetta says he goes to therapy in the morning and coaches in the afternoon so it works out perfectly.

A GoFundMe for Quetta, which began shortly after he was injured, raised over a million dollars for his treatment and recovery.

