ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

U.S. Travel Reacts to Tighter Entry Restrictions for U.S. Arrivals

Hotel Online
 4 days ago

WASHINGTON — December 2, 2021 — U.S. Travel Association Executive Vice President of Public Affairs and Policy Tori Emerson Barnes issued the following statement on the Biden administration’s...

www.hotel-online.com

Comments / 0

Related
travelawaits.com

New Rules For All Travelers Arriving In U.S. Start This Week

News of the detection, and subsequent spread, of the Omicron COVID-19 variant has countries around the world scrambling to revise their current travel guidelines and restrictions. The United States is no different. New travel restrictions, which include stricter pre-departure COVID-19 testing requirements for all travelers entering the U.S., go into...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KTLA

Here are the new U.S. travel restrictions beginning Monday

Beginning Monday, travelers heading to the U.S. will be required to show evidence of a negative test for the virus within one day of boarding their flight instead of three days prior. Also, Biden will extend the federal rule requiring passengers on planes, trains and buses to wear face masks through March 18. It was […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Axios

Fauci: U.S. reevaluating African travel restrictions "daily"

Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said on Sunday that the United States is reevaluating the travel restrictions from south African countries "on a daily basis." Why it matters: Last week, the World Health Organization called on countries not to impose such travel...
TRAVEL
CBS San Francisco

International Travelers Brace For New COVID Testing Requirement

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — Passengers gathered for their overseas flights at San Francisco International Sunday, wondering what additional challenges they will face when returning back to the U.S. under the new COVID-19 testing requirement. Among them was Zohaib Valani, a college student traveling to Pakistan with family for the holidays. “Definitely another challenge that’s coming up in the way for travel,” Valani said. “I know it’s really hard to get (COVID testing) appointments, especially during this travel time and not only that the type of test is so crucial for airlines.” Travelers will need to get a negative test result within one...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
WTRF- 7News

New COVID-19 restrictions could make international travel difficult

WHEELING W.Va. (WTRF) With the world on high alert and fearing the spread of this new Coronavirus variant, President Joe Biden took another precaution and enforced new travel restrictions. In hope to combat the spread of the coronavirus, President Joe Biden announced his most recent plan on Thursday. Biden voiced his concern about the omicron virus variant and introduced […]
TRAVEL
SKIFT

New U.S. Travel Entry Rules Will Require Antigen Viral Test

This one-day negative test requirement for international visitation to the U.S., which reopened fully less than a month ago, will be watched closely by the U.S. travel sector, wary that the restart of its recovery will now stall. When the Biden Administration announced tighter restrictions on U.S. international arrivals on...
TRAVEL
NBC News

Biden to announce new travel restrictions after omicron detected in U.S.

Merino Wool Socks That Keep Feet Comfy In Every SeasonBombas Merino Wool socks are soft, breathable, and naturally moisture-wicking. Plus they're comfy in every season, thanks to Merino Wool's thermoregulating properties. Basically, they're nothing like the itchy wool sweater hanging in your closet.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Travel#Arrivals#U S Travel Association#Public Affairs#Omicron
9&10 News

Travel Restrictions Likely Once Omicron Variant Hits U.S.

More than 200 cases of the new Omicron COVID-19 variant have turned up in 20 countries, but there’s still much we don’t know. No cases have been confirmed here in the U.S. so far, but researchers are getting ready for its inevitable arrival. They’re racing to understand everything they can...
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

U.S. will begin new travel restrictions amid concerns over a new coronavirus variant

The U.S. will implement new travel restrictions in response to the new variant of the coronavirus, senior officials with the Biden administration said. The policy will begin Monday, and it affects travel from:. Botswana. Eswatini. Lesotho. Malawi. Mozambique. Namibia. South Africa. Zimbabwe. U.S. citizens and permanent residents will not be...
TRAVEL
US News and World Report

U.S. to Announce Sanctions Next Week Marking Biden's Democracy Summit

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department will impose a series of sanctions next week to mark the U.S. Summit for Democracy, targeting people engaged in corruption, serious human rights abuse and who undermine democracy, among others, a Treasury Department spokesperson said on Friday. The Treasury declined to provide specifics...
U.S. POLITICS
wsau.com

Factbox-U.S. Omicron plan: boosters, free at-home tests, tighter travel rules

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Biden administration is seeking to ramp up its pandemic response amid the official arrival of the Omicron coronavirus variant, laying out a plan on Thursday to make at-home COVID-19 tests available free of charge, accelerate its push for booster shots and tightening rules for travelers. Below...
U.S. POLITICS
allears.net

NEWS: U.S. Restricting Travel From 8 Countries Due to New COVID-19 Strain

The strain, known as B.1.1.529 or the “Omicron” variant, was first detected in South Africa, and is now the cause for the latest wave of travel restrictions. These restrictions are out of “out of an abundance of caution given the WHO has now identified this as a ‘variant of concern’.” These travel restrictions go into effect on Monday.
TRAVEL
travelawaits.com

FAA Has A Warning For Anyone Decorating Their Home For The Holidays

Holiday laser-light displays have become increasingly popular in recent years. While the displays certainly help create some holiday cheer, they also can create a serious hazard if they are not positioned properly. You might not put your eye out with that thing, but the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) notes that...
FAA

Comments / 0

Community Policy