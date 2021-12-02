ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Miron Crosby Is ‘Bringing the Cowboy Boot to the Fashion Table’ as It Eyes Growth

By Stephen Garner
 1 day ago
Growing up in West Texas, sisters Lizzie Means Duplantis and Sarah Means long dreamed of bringing fashion-forward luxury cowboy boot to market. After college, the sisters moved to New York City to embark on successful careers – Lizzie in finance, at industry powerhouses such as Goldman Sachs and Tiger Global; and Sarah in the fashion business at Loffler Randall – all the while wearing custom cowboy boots their uncle helped to produce.

In 2017, the sisters relocated back to Texas and debuted their very own bespoke cowboy boot brand they called Miron Crosby. “We launched our first collection in June 2017 here in Dallas at our Highland Park Village flagship,” Means tells FN. “We have been very lucky with our business; the response has been great.”

In a very short time, Miron Crosby boots have garnered a cult following, with a fan base like Grammy Award-winner Kacey Musgraves , model Gigi Hadid, and actress Beth Behrs, to name a few. And, in 2019, the brand planted its stake in the fashion world with a collaboration with designer Prabal Gurung.

With this as its foundation, the sisters are taking their budding business to the next level with the opening of their second Miron Crosby store. The new 2,000-sq.-ft. store at 520 East Cooper Avenue in Aspen, Colo. opened this week, a dream come true for the sisters. “Aspen is such a magical place for us,” says Means. “There is a special energy here that embraces that Western cowboy boot culture, but also has a significant fashion community. The fact that this city is also a huge vacation spot for tourists from all over the world, we have long thought Aspen was the perfect place to open our second brick-and-mortar shop.”

Interestingly, the new Aspen store takes over the former Chequers’ space and the brand plans to honor the longtime local fixture by naming a future women’s boot style after owner Becky Dumeresque. With a contemporary-chic interior inspired by the natural Aspen landscape mixed with the sisters’ fashion-forward Western aesthetic, the shop includes spaces to shop, create custom boots, entertain, and mingle. (The brand’s women’s collection comes in sizes 5 – 11, and men’s in 8 – 14. Retail prices range from $895 to $3,395. Custom styles open at $1,500.)

When asked about whether they believe there is a barrier between “fashion” and cowboy boots, the sisters say the category is full of growth opportunity. “We have seen a change in people’s perspectives of the cowboy boot when they experience our collection,” Means tells FN. “Customers are realizing that you can wear our boots beyond obvious locations. You can wear them in cities and out to dinner, not just on the ranch.”

“There has also been a realization in consumer’s minds that this type of shoe is at the core of American culture and are beginning to romanticize the silhouette,” adds Means Duplantis. “We want to bring the cowboy boot to the fashion table.”

Looking ahead, Means says the brand is focused on growing its Aspen business, and is also toying with launching a new category that is ‘a little more lifestyle.’ “We are also nurturing our partnership with Holly Golightly – a great retailer in Copenhagen. The success we’ve had with them has amplified our realization that there is a big opportunity for cowboy boots internationally.” This means, according to the sisters, that they will work on growing the brand’s international shipping options as well as considering new wholesale accounts abroad – something they’ve shied away from domestically.

