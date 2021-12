When you’re using social media marketing to get the word out about your business, it’s important to understand that using organic methods is the long haul. But, there are ways to speed up the process. Sometimes the best way to get your word out is to pay for it. Paying doesn’t mean you’re succumbing; it means that you’re smart. It’s important not to be afraid of paying for ads, because it’s a fast way to get more reach and make more conversions if you have the right content.

