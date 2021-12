Today, on Thanksgiving, we have a lot to be thankful for, given all that has occurred since March of 2020. The COVID-19 pandemic has affected each of us in some shape or form, impacting everything from our livelihood, mental and physical health, and our food supply chains. The implications have been vast and unique to each person. However, one thing is certain: We, collectively, felt something—no matter whom we know or what we look like.

WESTFIELD, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO