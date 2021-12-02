ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Former Northeastern University track and field coach Steve Waithe indicted after authorities say he tricked student-athletes to send him hundreds of nude photos

By Benjamin Kail
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 1 day ago
Steve Waithe, the former Northeastern University track and field coach accused in April of cyberstalking and conspiring to trick female student-athletes to send him nude photos, was indicted by a federal grand jury, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday. Waithe, 28, of Chicago, will appear in federal court...

