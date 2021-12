LIVINGSTON, La. (BRPROUD) — After nearly eight hours of deliberation jurors have come to a decision. Melanie Curtain is guilty of aggravated rape and video voyeurism. She was seen screaming and crying as she was carried out of the courtroom and taken into custody. “We are very pleased at the verdict,” said Assistant Attorney General […]

LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA ・ 19 HOURS AGO