New information regarding unidentified victims of serial killer Samuel Little has been released this week in hopes that of solving more of his many murders. The FBI, the Department of Justice and Texas Rangers released new information on Wednesday on 31 unidentified victims of Little, whom the FBI has previously called “the most prolific” serial killer in U.S. history. Before his death in 2020, he claimed to have killed 93 people between 1978 and 2005 as he drifted across the country. Of that number, 62 murders have been confirmed.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 1 DAY AGO