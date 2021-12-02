ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

EVSC officials believe student helped intruder enter Reitz High School

By Seth Austin
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42Jzva_0dCZgRcA00

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – EVSC officials say they believe a student may have assisted an intruder that entered Reitz High School on Wednesday.

EVSC Spokesperson Jason Woebkenberg said in a statement that school officials and EVSC Police will continue processing information, but it’s believed that a student helped the teenager get into the building.

Parents of Michigan school shooting suspect may be charged

Woebkenberg also said that if the student did help the intruder get inside, they would face “serious school and legal consequences.” Officials say the intruder was not a student at the school.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

Related
WEHT/WTVW

Full list of 30 people arrested in drug raids in southwestern Indiana

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Thirty people between the Tri-State and Indianapolis have been arrested as part of a massive drug trafficking ring with connections to a Mexico-based drug trafficking organization. According to court documents, Julian Green, 38, of Indianapolis was the leader of the organization that distributed large quantities of meth throughout central and southern Indiana. […]
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Evansville, IN
Evansville, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Evansville, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Sports
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville couple involved in Knoxville wreck

KNOXVILLE, Tn (WEHT) – An Evansville couple was caught in a 5-car accident in west Knoxville Dec 1. Charlene and Thomas Boutwell were on I-40 when they were involved in a wreck around 4:40 p.m. According to the Knoxville Police Department, the wreck was a chain reaction. The lead vehicle, which the Boutwells were not […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
WEHT/WTVW

ISP identifies deputy shot in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Indiana State Police have confirmed a 17-year veteran officer with the Clay County Sheriff’s Department was shot Friday morning in Clay County south of Clay City, Ind., and that a suspect is in custody. ISP Sgt. Matt Ames said the incident happened around 10 a.m. Nov. 3 near the New […]
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shooting#Intruder#Reitz High School#Ind#Evsc Police#Eyewitness News
WEHT/WTVW

Former soccer coach again accused of inappropriate contact with children

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – A registered sex offender has been charged again with similar charges. Jeremy Tudela, a former soccer coach, is accused of inappropriately touching a young child. The incident allegedly occurred at an Evansville entertainment venue during lunch. The victim said Jeremy Michael Tudela inappropriately touched her. Tudela, the former owner of Tudela […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WEHT/WTVW

A traditon tarnished: vandals strike Ritzy’s Fantasy of Lights yet again

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- For years, Ritzy’s Fantasy of Lights has benefitted Easterseals- an organization providing specialized care and services for thousands in the Tri-State. As people come through Evansville’s Garvin Park, organizers say they’ve become a target for a different crowd: vandals. Easterseals officials say the annual light display has been vandalized three times in […]
WEHT/WTVW

New community center addition opening in Ferdinand

FERDINAND, Ind. (WEHT) The Dubois County Chamber of Commerce is hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday evening for a new addition to the Ferdinand Community Center. Drinks and refreshments will start at 5:30 p.m. EST, with the ribbon cutting to be held at 6:30 p.m. The event will be open to the public, and […]
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
777K+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy