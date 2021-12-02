EVSC officials believe student helped intruder enter Reitz High School

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – EVSC officials say they believe a student may have assisted an intruder that entered Reitz High School on Wednesday.

EVSC Spokesperson Jason Woebkenberg said in a statement that school officials and EVSC Police will continue processing information, but it’s believed that a student helped the teenager get into the building.

Woebkenberg also said that if the student did help the intruder get inside, they would face “serious school and legal consequences.” Officials say the intruder was not a student at the school.

