Nate Diaz has said he recently turned down a fight against rising UFC star Khamzat Chimaev amid reports that the two could go head-to-head.Diaz has one fight left on his UFC contract, and rumours suggest that the Californian could be paired with Chimaev – perhaps in an attempt to further enhance the latter’s profile.Chimaev is undefeated at 10-0, and the Russian-born Swede has gone 4-0 in the UFC since debuting last year. He has won all 10 of his professional bouts by stoppage, remarkably absorbing just one significant strike in the UFC.Diaz (20-13) shot to fame with his submission...

UFC ・ 1 DAY AGO