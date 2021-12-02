White House Visitor Logs Show Just How Friendly Epstein and President Clinton Were
White House visitor logs obtained by the Daily Mail show that the late sexual predator Jeffrey Epstein stopped by at least 17 times during...www.thedailybeast.com
White House visitor logs obtained by the Daily Mail show that the late sexual predator Jeffrey Epstein stopped by at least 17 times during...www.thedailybeast.com
A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.https://www.thedailybeast.com/
Comments / 0