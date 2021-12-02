ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White House Visitor Logs Show Just How Friendly Epstein and President Clinton Were

By Kana Ruhalter
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

White House visitor logs obtained by the Daily Mail show that the late sexual predator Jeffrey Epstein stopped by at least 17 times during...

