ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

‘Fantasian,’ ‘Marvel Future Revolution’ among 2021 Apple App Store winners

By Gieson Cacho
East Bay Times
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleApple spotlighted the best developers on its platforms with the 2021 App Store Awards, and gaming was a huge part of it with the likes of “Toca Life World” taking the honor of iPhone App of the Year and “Among Us!” earning a Trend of the Year honor. Video games are...

www.eastbaytimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
howtogeek.com

How to Find Hidden Apps on Android

Joe Fedewa is a Staff Writer at How-To Geek. He has close to a decade of experience covering consumer technology and previously worked as a News Editor at XDA Developers. Joe loves all things technology and is also an avid DIYer at heart. He has written thousands of articles, hundreds of tutorials, and dozens of reviews. Read more...
CELL PHONES
ZDNet

What does this black dot on the iPhone do?

If you own an iPhone 12 Pro/Pro Max or iPhone 13 Pro/Pro Max, you might have noticed that there's black dot built into the camera array. In case you've not noticed it, here it is on the iPhone 13 Pro Max. Well, it's built into the camera array, so that...
CELL PHONES
shefinds

‘I’m An Apple Expert & This Is The One App I Recommend All iPhone Users Delete Immediately’

If you really want to know which iPhone apps are worth your time and which are actually stealing battery power and data from you, there’s no one better to ask then an Apple tech expert. While we probably all know (all too well) the fallbacks of using an app like Facebook or Snapchat and the battery-consuming risks of streaming apps, there are other apps that fly under the radar and are just as risky when it comes to privacy and security. Steven Walker, CEO of Spylix, is a tech and Apple expert. And this is the app he says he recommends all iPhone users delete immediately.
CELL PHONES
CNET

5 Android settings you should want to change on your phone right now

Android comes with an abundance of settings that allow you to customize and improve smartphone experience. By default, Android picks what it considers the best settings, but depending on the type of user you are -- beginner, average or pro -- tinkering with your Android preferences and settings is a good idea to get the most out of your device.
CELL PHONES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hironobu Sakaguchi
The Independent

Android 12: If your phone shows a camera or microphone icon someone may be spying on you

Google’s latest operating system, Android 12, has a key feature to make sure that malicious individuals are not accessing user’s camera and microphone.The whole OS update has a whole host of privacy tools such as a locked folder in Google Photos, a quick delete feature to clear Google Chrome browsing histories, and a ‘privacy dashboard’.One of the new additions is an indicator at the top of the phone, in the top right corner of the screen, that brings up a camera or microphone icon if an app has asked to access that hardware.This update means that hackers or hazardous apps...
CELL PHONES
Ars Technica

Microsoft Edge will now warn users about the dangers of downloading Google Chrome

If you're a Google Chrome user setting up a new Windows PC, the most important feature of Microsoft Edge is the ability to download Chrome. Microsoft is apparently aware of this behavior and is doing something about it: Neowin has spotted new Edge pop-ups that specifically try to dissuade users from downloading and installing Chrome, a change that I promise I didn't know about when I wrote about Microsoft's annoying promotion of Microsoft Edge literally yesterday.
SOFTWARE
iheart.com

How to Delete Your Google Search History Forever

Some things are just way too embarrassing to ask a real person, so we ask Google instead. To make sure that not a soul sees your most recent Google searches (whatever they may be, we won’t judge), there’s an easy way to delete them after!. Google actually released the “quick-delete”...
INTERNET
mobilesyrup.com

Amazon’s Appstore doesn’t work on Android 12

A benefit of Android is that you can use third-party app stores if you don’t want to use Google’s Play Store. Unfortunately for fans of Amazon’s Appstore, the Android 12 update broke functionality, and it’s been over a month with no fix in sight. Reports from PiunikaWeb and Liliputing, highlighted...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel Games#Apple App Store#Iphone Game Of#Riot Gamesipad Game#Netmarble Corporationmac#Cyanapple Tv Game#Space Marshals 3#Apple Arcade
idropnews.com

16 Things Apple Must Change, Add, or Fix in iOS 16 Next Year

It’s been two months since Apple released iOS 15 to the public, introducing new features like SharePlay, iMessage improvements, Focus, new privacy options, and more. Some of these new features are things we’ve been wanting for a few years now, like better Do Not Disturb options (Focus modes), and some are features we didn’t even know we wanted (Live Text). Either way, it’s safe to say we got a lot from Apple’s latest update, even if some of it is beneath the surface. But, of course, technology moves quickly, and so do we. So while iOS 16 may still be about nine months away, there’s always more Apple can do to improve its mobile software. Continue reading to browse 16 things we hope to see added or improved in Apple’s next big update.
TECHNOLOGY
Phone Arena

Leaked Apple memo reveals that a very popular iPhone model will soon be one step from obsolete

If you still rock 2014's iPhone 6 Plus, we have some sad news for you. MacRumors citing a leaked internal memo it was able to obtain, says that the aging handset will be placed on Apple's Vintage list at the end of this month (which is also the end of this year). Some things get better with age, but unfortunately, smartphones are not one of them because after a few years components like chipsets can't catch up with the latest software.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
League of Legends
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
iPad
GeekyGadgets

Apple stops signing iOS 15.1

Apple recently released its iOS 15.1.1 software update, the company has now also stopped signing the previous version, iOS 15.1. The new iOS 15.1.1 software update has only been made available for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 handsets. This means that if you have already updated your iPhone to...
CELL PHONES
9to5Mac

Apple no longer signing iOS 15.1, blocks downgrade from iOS 15.1.1

Apple on Tuesday stopped signing iOS 15.1, which means that users who updated their devices to iOS 15.1.1 or iOS 15.2 beta can no longer downgrade to iOS 15.1. This comes a month after the company stopped signing the iOS 15.0.2 firmware. iOS 15.1 was released to all users in...
CELL PHONES
CNET

The 8 best iPhone apps of 2021

Apps have become a staple in our lives over the past decade. In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic that struck in 2020, many apps saw an install spike as people readjusted to a more digital method of communication, learning, travel, watching TV and playing. In addition, the introduction of Apple's iPhone 13 and new iOS 15 software made our favorite apps perform better and is paving the way for developers to think bigger when building new apps.
CELL PHONES
SlashGear

Apple sues spyware firm that infected and tracked iPhone users

After WhatsApp and Meta sued the Israeli-based NSO Group over its Pegasus spyware, Apple is now following suit. Today, the company announced a lawsuit against the NSO Group in an effort to “curb the abuse of state-sponsored spyware.” Apple is seeking damages in the case (which weren’t revealed in today’s announcement) and is looking to bar the NSO Group from using any “Apple software, services, or devices” in the future.
CELL PHONES
The Verge

Amazon acknowledges its Appstore is breaking on Android 12

Shortly after Google rolled out the Android 12 update in October, users started noticing that they’re unable to use any of the apps in the Amazon Appstore, as reported by 9to5Google. Reports of the issue cropped up on the Amazon forum over a month ago, and there’s no timeline for a possible fix (via Liliputing).
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Hundreds of thousands of Android users infected by banking malware hosted on Play Store

In another instance of threat actors sneaking malware-ridden apps past Google's threat detection filters, cybersecurity researchers have revealed that over 300,000 users have downloaded malicious Android apps containing banking trojans. The researchers at ThreatFabric have identified four families of banking trojans that have recently been distributed via Google Play. In...
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy