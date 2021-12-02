ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duke Energy adds new storm recovery charge to customer bills

By WFAE
WFAE.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDuke Energy customers in North Carolina will see a new charge on their bills starting this month to pay for cleanups and repairs after major storms in 2018 and 2019. A typical customer using 1,000 kilowatt hours per month will see a new monthly charge of $2.44 in the Duke Energy...

wamwamfm.com

Financial Assistance Available for Duke Energy Customers

Duke Energy Indiana is making more than $330,000 in financial assistance available to Hoosier customers struggling to pay their power bills this winter. Qualifying Duke Energy customers can receive up to a $300 credit annually on their account. Due to high demand, customers should first check with their local community...
ECONOMY
Fox 19

Duke Energy program helps struggling billpayers

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Duke Energy has a new program to help people struggling to pay their bills. It’s called the “Share the Light” fund. Any customer can help by making a one-time donation through their account. Duke Energy plans to match up to $100,000 in donations in Ohio and $25,000...
CINCINNATI, OH
CNN

Thousands of Americans will still be without power and heat this winter despite call for utility companies to prevent shutoffs

Detroit (CNN) — As Michael Lundy cradles her newborn son, she's mentally preparing to pack up and leave her Detroit home again. She just got a shutoff notice from the power company, owes more than $2,400 and her debt has grown throughout the Covid-19 pandemic. And she's been trying to stay afloat after being out of work while also taking care of her 11-year-old daughter.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Asheville, NC
Business
State
North Carolina State
City
Asheville, NC
Asheville, NC
Industry
Asheville, NC
Government
Eyewitness News

Utility companies remind customers about rise in energy costs

(WFSB) – The new year will bring an increase to your electric bill. All utility providers are being impacted, including Eversource. The company sent out a letter to its customers Tuesday night reminding them of what is slated to happen in the new year. In the letter, Eversource said some...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
kiow.com

Black Hills Energy Encourages Conservation and Budgeting to Manage Higher Winter Heating Bills

As winter heating season begins, Black Hills Energy is urging customers to plan now for the impacts of higher natural gas prices. Just as commodity prices are rising globally on many items ranging from the bacon in our breakfast to the cotton in our clothes, the same is true for the increase in market prices for the energy used to warm our homes during the coldest months of the year.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WRBI Radio

More than $330K available in winter energy bill aid from Duke Energy Indiana

Duke Energy Indiana has dedicated more than $330,000 in financial assistance to customers who are struggling to pay their electric bills this winter. The funds come from Duke Energy contributions and customer and employee donations. “Winters can cause financial strain for some of our customers, and for years we’ve dedicated...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Charlotte Business Journal

Duke Energy, pro-solar groups agree on proposed rules and rates for residential solar customers

“This agreement establishes new price signals and opportunities for homeowners to incorporate innovative technologies with solar – smart thermostats, battery storage and more,” says Peter Ledford of the N.C. Sustainable Energy Association. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
#Energy System#Bills#Earth#Winter Storm#Duke Energy Progress#Duke Energy Carolinas#Poles#Wfae#The L Earth Fund
WFAE.org

North Carolina tests the future of traffic management on a stretch of I-85

The North Carolina Department of Transportation says one of the first permanent traffic systems in the state is officially up and running on Interstate 85 in Mecklenburg and Gaston counties. It’s called an Integrated Corridor Management System, and it’s in place between I-85 between exits 10 and 33. It uses...
CHARLOTTE, NC
985theriver.com

Duke Energy seeks rate increase approval

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s largest electric utility is seeking regulatory approval to raise its rates 1% every year until 2029 to pay for a $1.9 billion upgrade aimed at hardening its electric grid against severe weather. Plainfield-based Duke Energy Indiana is seeking to pass along much of the upgrade’s cost...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
14news.com

Duke Energy proposing 6% price hike for customers by 2029

INDIANA (WFIE) - Indiana’s largest electric utility is seeking regulatory approval to raise its rates by 1% every year until 2029. Duke Energy says it’s set to pay for a $1.9 billion upgrade aimed at hardening its electric grid against severe weather. The electric utility company is looking to pass along much of the upgrade’s cost to its Indiana customers.
INDIANA STATE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Inside Indiana Business

Duke Energy Details $1.9B Improvement Plan

Plainfield-based Duke Energy Indiana has filed a $1.9 billion plan with the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission it says will improve the reliability of its statewide network. If approved, the utility says the plan would increase rates an average of 1% per year over five years beginning in 2024. Duke says...
PLAINFIELD, IN
Kingsport Times-News

BrightRidge to extend pandemic energy credit to customers

JOHNSON CITY — For a second consecutive year, BrightRidge will provide customers with a $1.32 million Pandemic Recovery Credit that will save residential and small commercial customers as much as 10% on their February power bills. Typically, February is the month with the heaviest electrical usage of the year. “We...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
ABC13 Houston

Power Wizard educates their customers on energy cost misconceptions!

Our city is full of exciting people, places and businesses! H-Town Spotlight is a fun and informative segment that showcases all that Houston has to offer!. On November 24, we will talk with a company that is dedicated to saving you money and educating you on misconceptions with energy costs! Hear from the experts at Power Wizard about how winter energy costs have changed since last year and how you may be spending too much on your monthly bill. They specialize in finding and comparing electricity rates, so you no longer have to spend your valuable time searching for the best plan. Using your past bill and electricity consumption data, Power Wizard's smart technology looks for and compares hundreds of electricity plans within seconds to find the perfect one for you. Power Wizard's technology was originated by a team of energy professionals who saw ongoing price uncertainty in the electricity market. Mainly the fact that no two homes use electricity the same way makes it very difficult to identify a plan that is suited for your needs and lifestyle, especially with countless choices, deals and gimmicks floating around the market. Taking all these factors in mind and focused on the idea that not one person should overpay for power, they set out to use this state of the art technology and excellent customer service to ensure that your lights stay on and your bill stays low. For more information on how you may be able to save with Power Wizard click here.
HOUSTON, TX
WTAJ

Peoples offering heating assistance programs this winter

(WTAJ) — With the prices of goods and home utilities continuing to rise, many may be left worrying if they’ll be able to afford to stay warm this winter. However, one utility company is helping those in need pay their gas bills through multiple assistance programs. Peoples Natural Gas is offering qualified customers an affordable […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
foxwilmington.com

Eligible households can apply for funds to help with heating costs, water bills

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) – The application process for the federally funded, Low-Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP) opened Wednesday December 1. North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) will accept applications through county social services departments for the one-time payment that goes directly to heating vendors. Following the application...
ECONOMY

