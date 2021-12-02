ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Christian Pulisic Speaks on His Injury Struggles at Chelsea

By Rob Calcutt
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 5 days ago

Christian Pulisic has spoken on his injury struggles at Chelsea so far this season.

The Blues attacker has only made eight appearances in the current campaign, with a positive COVID-19 test and an ankle problem keeping him sidelined for the majority of the club's games.

He returned to action for the first time since August in the 1-0 win away at Malmo last month, coming off the bench for the latter stages of the game.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eeO0N_0dCZfuyu00
IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Speaking to the official Chelsea website, Pulisic commented on his struggles with injury and therefore lack of gametime this season.

"This injury was a tough one for me to get over. I missed a lot of the first part of the season and I'm not a naturally patient person so I just wanted to get back as soon as possible.

"There weren't any real setbacks but there were times where I tried to come back and push it but it just wasn't quite ready. It was just trying to manage how much I could do based off the pain.

"It was important to have good communication with the medical and training staff. I needed a certain amount of time for the injury to heal and then once you start to play again, you want to take it a bit slower."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xKA03_0dCZfuyu00
IMAGO / Action Plus

The American international joined Chelsea from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2019, scoring 19 and assisting 14 in 85 appearances since then.

He scored the Blues' second goal in their 3-0 win on the opening day of the season against Crystal Palace.

Pulisic's second of the campaign came against Leicester City a couple of weeks ago to score his side's third of the game.

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Ross Barkley Speaks on Making an Impact at Chelsea This Season

Chelsea's Ross Barkley has spoken on making an impact on the side during his appearances for the club this season. The English attacker has featured eight times for the Blues so far in the current campaign, having spent the previous season on loan at fellow Premier League side Aston Villa.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Pulisic
Tribal Football

Chelsea fullback Chilwell reacts to ACL injury blow

Chelsea fullback Ben Chilwell has spoken for the first time since it was confirmed he has suffered an ACL injury. Chilwell has spoken out about his disappointment of being sidelined with injury after it was revealed he had suffered a partial tear to his anterior cruciate ligament. Chilwell posted to...
SOCCER
newschain

Injury worries mount for Watford ahead of Chelsea clash

Watford have a mounting casualty list ahead of the visit of Chelsea on Wednesday, with Ismaila Sarr, Ben Foster and Nicolas Nkoulou sidelined until at least January. The club have confirmed Senegal winger Sarr suffered knee ligament damage in the victory over Manchester United on November 20, with his participation in January’s Africa Cup of Nations seemingly in doubt.
PREMIER LEAGUE
FanSided

Injuries are finally beginning to impact Chelsea’s form

Injuries are inevitable. Injuries to players are one of the worst aspects of competitive sports, especially when key players go down, resulting in long-term absences. Liverpool is no stranger to this concept after an extensive absentee list kept the Reds from challenging from a second consecutive Premier League crown last season. This is just one of the most recent examples in football. Chelsea found this out the hard way, as well, when Ben Chilwell’s ACL problem put a damper on the team’s incredible 4-0 win over Juventus in the Champions League. This was one of the many knocks a Blues player picked up during a victory in the competition this year.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Borussia Dortmund#Gametime#American
BBC

Transfer news: Liverpool chase Chelsea's Pulisic

Liverpool and Barcelona are both interested in Chelsea's 23-year-old United States winger Christian Pulisic. (El Nacional - in Catalan), external. The Reds are also monitoring Olympiakos' 20-year-old Guinea striker Aguibou Camara, who is also a target for Leicester City and Newcastle United as well. (Sun), external. Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Rumour Mongering: Chelsea Braced for Liverpool Pulisic Bid

Between manager Jürgen Klopp’s connections to Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool’s American owners, the Reds were heavily linked with forward Christian Pulisic before the United States international joined Chelsea in 2019. Two years later, and the 23-year-old Pulisic has proven himself a solid player for for the London Blues—but not a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Crystal Palace F.C.
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Absolute Chelsea

Ruben Loftus-Cheek Provides Honest Assessment of Chelsea's Mistakes After West Ham Defeat

Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek has provided an honest assessment of the mistakes that the Blues are making following their 3-2 defeat to West Ham United on Saturday. Thomas Tuchel admitted that his side lost the match due to individual errors, with Jorginho's backpass putting Edouard Mendy in danger before the goalkeeper fouled Jarrod Bowen for West Ham's first goal.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Absolute Chelsea

Absolute Chelsea

New York City, NY
529
Followers
5K+
Post
394K+
Views
ABOUT

Absolute Chelsea is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea

Comments / 0

Community Policy