Christian Pulisic Speaks on His Injury Struggles at Chelsea

Christian Pulisic has spoken on his injury struggles at Chelsea so far this season.

The Blues attacker has only made eight appearances in the current campaign, with a positive COVID-19 test and an ankle problem keeping him sidelined for the majority of the club's games.

He returned to action for the first time since August in the 1-0 win away at Malmo last month, coming off the bench for the latter stages of the game.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Speaking to the official Chelsea website, Pulisic commented on his struggles with injury and therefore lack of gametime this season.

"This injury was a tough one for me to get over. I missed a lot of the first part of the season and I'm not a naturally patient person so I just wanted to get back as soon as possible.

"There weren't any real setbacks but there were times where I tried to come back and push it but it just wasn't quite ready. It was just trying to manage how much I could do based off the pain.

"It was important to have good communication with the medical and training staff. I needed a certain amount of time for the injury to heal and then once you start to play again, you want to take it a bit slower."

IMAGO / Action Plus

The American international joined Chelsea from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2019, scoring 19 and assisting 14 in 85 appearances since then.

He scored the Blues' second goal in their 3-0 win on the opening day of the season against Crystal Palace.

Pulisic's second of the campaign came against Leicester City a couple of weeks ago to score his side's third of the game.

