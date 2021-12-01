Michigan high school shooting victims include football star, scholarship winner

The Oakland County sheriff’s office responded to a shooting on Tuesday afternoon at a Michigan high school.

Four students were killed and seven were injured, with the 15-year-old suspect taken into police custody.

Among the deceased are a high school football player, a college-bound senior and multiple student athletes.

After a 15-year-old teenager killed four students and injured at least seven others at a Michigan high school, the public is learning more information about the victims.

The shooting took place on Tuesday at Oxford High School, outside of suburban Detroit. The Oakland County sheriff's office confirmed a 15-year-old sophomore was taken into custody as the suspect of the shooting during a press conference.

Oakland County prosecutor Karen McDonald announced on Wednesday that the shooter had been identified as Ethan Crumbley.

Both the sheriff's office and McDonald confirmed 16-year old Tate Myre, 14-year-old Hana St. Juliana and 17-year-olds Madisyn Baldwin and Justin Shilling were killed by Crumbley.

At least seven other people were injured in the shooting, including a 47-year-old teacher. Sheriff Michael Bouchard added that it’s not clear whether the shooter had targeted specific students.

More information about the deceased victims is being released, including on 16-year-old Myre. He was a freshman football player and an honors student. After Myre was shot, he was taken into a police patrol car but died while en route to the hospital.

Students at Oxford High School rallied support around Myre and initiated a petition to rename their school’s stadium the Tate Myre stadium. As of Wednesday afternoon, the petition had received more than 60,000 signatures.

The Oxford football team also released a message in honor of Myre, saying he was, “a great young man with a bright future and beloved by all. You will be missed, Tate.”

According to The Detroit News, Myre had won a regional football award earlier this year and aspired to attend Michigan State University, Grand Valley State University, Wayne State University or Texas A&M University.

Baldwin, 17, another victim, had already been accepted to multiple colleges, with some offering a full scholarship award.

Baldwin’s grandmother created a GoFundMe page for her granddaughter asking for donations on behalf of Baldwin’s parents, as she described, “I want them to be able to spend time with their other children and family during this time without the worry and responsibilities of work, bills, food and arrangement obligations for their beautiful daughter taken way too soon.”

The GoFundMe has already raised more than $50,000 as of Wednesday afternoon.

The youngest victim taken by the shooter was 14-year-old St. Juliana, who played on Oxford High School’s volleyball and basketball teams. The school’s basketball team paid tribute to St. Juliana by tweeting, “We will never forget your kind heart, silly personality, and passion for the game. Since 6th grade camp you have stayed dedicated to Oxford Basketball, soaking in the game.”

Shilling, 17, was a senior and co-captain of Oxford High School’s bowling team.

Bouchard spoke to CNN on Wednesday and described the video footage of the shooting, saying, “it’s clear that he came out with the intent to kill people, he was shooting people at close range.” Bouchard also said the shooter fired at least 30 shots.

On Wednesday, McDonald confirmed that Crumbley will be charged as an adult, citing the seriousness of the crime. Crumbley will face one count of terrorism causing death, four counts of first-degree murder, seven counts of assault with intent to commit murder and 12 counts of possession of a firearm in commission of a felony.

