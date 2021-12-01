ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan high school shooting victims include football star, scholarship winner

The Hill
The Hill
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08LRKZ_0dCZfidQ00
  • The Oakland County sheriff’s office responded to a shooting on Tuesday afternoon at a Michigan high school.
  • Four students were killed and seven were injured, with the 15-year-old suspect taken into police custody.
  • Among the deceased are a high school football player, a college-bound senior and multiple student athletes.

After a 15-year-old teenager killed four students and injured at least seven others at a Michigan high school, the public is learning more information about the victims.

The shooting took place on Tuesday at Oxford High School, outside of suburban Detroit. The Oakland County sheriff's office confirmed a 15-year-old sophomore was taken into custody as the suspect of the shooting during a press conference.

Oakland County prosecutor Karen McDonald announced on Wednesday that the shooter had been identified as Ethan Crumbley.

Both the sheriff's office and McDonald confirmed 16-year old Tate Myre, 14-year-old Hana St. Juliana and 17-year-olds Madisyn Baldwin and Justin Shilling were killed by Crumbley.

At least seven other people were injured in the shooting, including a 47-year-old teacher. Sheriff Michael Bouchard added that it’s not clear whether the shooter had targeted specific students.

America is changing faster than ever! Add Changing America to your Facebook or Twitter feed to stay on top of the news.

More information about the deceased victims is being released, including on 16-year-old Myre. He was a freshman football player and an honors student. After Myre was shot, he was taken into a police patrol car but died while en route to the hospital.

Students at Oxford High School rallied support around Myre and initiated a petition to rename their school’s stadium the Tate Myre stadium. As of Wednesday afternoon, the petition had received more than 60,000 signatures.

The Oxford football team also released a message in honor of Myre, saying he was, “a great young man with a bright future and beloved by all. You will be missed, Tate.”

According to The Detroit News, Myre had won a regional football award earlier this year and aspired to attend Michigan State University, Grand Valley State University, Wayne State University or Texas A&M University.

Baldwin, 17, another victim, had already been accepted to multiple colleges, with some offering a full scholarship award.

Baldwin’s grandmother created a GoFundMe page for her granddaughter asking for donations on behalf of Baldwin’s parents, as she described, “I want them to be able to spend time with their other children and family during this time without the worry and responsibilities of work, bills, food and arrangement obligations for their beautiful daughter taken way too soon.”

The GoFundMe has already raised more than $50,000 as of Wednesday afternoon.

The youngest victim taken by the shooter was 14-year-old St. Juliana, who played on Oxford High School’s volleyball and basketball teams. The school’s basketball team paid tribute to St. Juliana by tweeting, “We will never forget your kind heart, silly personality, and passion for the game. Since 6th grade camp you have stayed dedicated to Oxford Basketball, soaking in the game.”

Shilling, 17, was a senior and co-captain of Oxford High School’s bowling team.

Bouchard spoke to CNN on Wednesday and described the video footage of the shooting, saying, “it’s clear that he came out with the intent to kill people, he was shooting people at close range.” Bouchard also said the shooter fired at least 30 shots.

On Wednesday, McDonald confirmed that Crumbley will be charged as an adult, citing the seriousness of the crime. Crumbley will face one count of terrorism causing death, four counts of first-degree murder, seven counts of assault with intent to commit murder and 12 counts of possession of a firearm in commission of a felony.

READ MORE STORIES FROM CHANGING AMERICA

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
County
Oakland County, MI
City
Detroit, MI
Oakland County, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
newsnationnow.com

School district declines Michigan AG offer to probe Oxford shooting

OXFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (NewsNation Now) — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said her office won’t be the agency to conduct a school district’s third-party investigation into the events at Oxford High School that occurred before last week’s school shooting that left four students dead. Oxford Community Schools Superintendent Tim Throne...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School Football#School Shooting#Oxford High School#Mcdonald
The Associated Press

Major outage hits Amazon Web Services; many sites affected

Amazon’s cloud-service network suffered a major outage Tuesday, the company said, disrupting access to many popular sites. The service provides remote computing services to many governments, universities and companies, including The Associated Press. Roughly five hours after numerous companies and other organizations began reporting issues with Amazon Web Services, the...
INTERNET
Fox News

Biden Supreme Court commission votes to send president report taking 'no position' on court-packing

The Presidential Commission on the Supreme Court voted unanimously Tuesday in favor of approving their final report and sending it to President Biden's desk. The vote concluded the work of the 34-member commission, which held six public meetings and called on 44 witnesses. Biden, who has expressed opposition to expanding the court, formed the commission in April to study court expansion and reform amid calls from some within the Democratic Party to add more justices.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Hill

The Hill

405K+
Followers
48K+
Post
295M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy