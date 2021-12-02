ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Wind Chill Warning issued for Eastern Beaufort Sea Coast by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-12-02 15:09:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-02 22:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Beaufort Sea Coast WIND CHILL WARNING...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for East Slopes of the Washington Cascades by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-04 03:49:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-04 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: East Slopes of the Washington Cascades WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON ABOVE 3000 FEET * WHAT...Snow expected at pass level and above 3000 feet. Total snow accumulations of up to 8 inches possible, with up to 12 inches possible near the crest. * WHERE...East Slopes of the Washington Cascades. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 4 PM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult, with reduced visibilities possible during heavier snowfall.
KITTITAS COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-03 05:02:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-03 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Arctic Coast WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKST TODAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills to 55 below zero expected. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast. * WHEN...Now to noon today. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and sustained wind speeds of 15 mph or more will create low wind chills. Frost bite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Northern and Interior Seward Peninsula by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-03 06:15:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-03 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northern and Interior Seward Peninsula WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKST TODAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills to 50 below zero expected. * WHERE...Northern and Interior Seward Peninsula. * WHEN...Now to Noon today. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and sustained wind speeds of 15 mph or more will create low wind chills. Frost bite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Upper Kobuk and Noatak Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-03 11:57:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-04 09:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Upper Kobuk and Noatak Valleys WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM AKST SATURDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. The cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. Expect wind chills to range from 45 below zero to 59 below zero in conjunction with 25 to 35 mph easterly winds. * WHERE...Across the Upper Noatak Valley, mainly near Shungnak. * WHEN...Now to 9 AM Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and sustained wind speeds of 15 mph or more will create low wind chills. Frost bite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Eastern Alaska Range by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-03 18:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-04 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Alaska Range WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON AKST SATURDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. The cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. Expect wind chills to range from 40 below zero to 55 below zero. * WHERE...Eastern Alaska Range. * WHEN...6 PM this evening to noon Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will increase this evening and combined with cold temperatures will produce dangerous wind chill values. Conditions will improve on Saturday as temperatures increase. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and sustained wind speeds of 15 mph or more will create low wind chills. Frost bite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken.
ALASKA STATE
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Upper Kobuk and Noatak Valleys by NWS

ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Lower Kobuk and Noatak Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-03 11:57:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-04 09:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lower Kobuk and Noatak Valleys WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM AKST SATURDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. The cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. Expect wind chills to range from 40 below zero to 50 below zero in conjunction with 20 to 30 mph easterly winds. * WHERE...Lower Kobuk and Noatak Valleys. * WHEN. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and sustained wind speeds of 15 mph or more will create low wind chills. Frost bite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Denali by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-03 18:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-04 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Denali WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON AKST SATURDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. The cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. Expect wind chills to range from 40 below zero to 55 below zero. * WHERE...Through the passes near Denali National Park. * WHEN...6 PM this evening to noon Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will increase this evening and combined with cold temperatures will produce dangerous wind chill values. Conditons will improve on Saturday as temperatures increase. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and sustained wind speeds of 15 mph or more will create low wind chills. Frost bite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Upper Tanana Valley and the Fortymile Country by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-04 03:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-04 15:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Upper Tanana Valley and the Fortymile Country WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 3 PM AKST SATURDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. The cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. Expect wind chills to range from 40 below zero to 55 below zero. * WHERE...Yukon River Valley near Eagle. * WHEN...3 AM to 3 PM Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will increase tonight and combined with cold temperatures will produce dangerous wind chill values tonight into Saturday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and sustained wind speeds of 15 mph or more will create low wind chills. Frost bite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Missoula, Bitterroot Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-04 11:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-04 18:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Missoula, Bitterroot Valleys WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 6 PM MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
MISSOULA COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for South Laramie Range, South Laramie Range Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-04 17:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-05 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: South Laramie Range; South Laramie Range Foothills HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 AM MST SUNDAY * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 75 mph expected. * WHERE...South Laramie Range Foothills and South Laramie Range. * WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 11 AM MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-04 05:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-05 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County; North Snowy Range Foothills HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST SUNDAY * WHAT...West winds 40 to 50 mph with gusts up to 85 mph expected. * WHERE...North Snowy Range Foothills and Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Central Carbon County, Central Laramie County by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-04 17:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-05 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Central Carbon County; Central Laramie County; Converse County Lower Elevations; East Platte County; Ferris, Seminoe, Shirley Mountains; Laramie Valley; Shirley Basin HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 AM MST SUNDAY * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 70 mph expected. * WHERE...Laramie Valley, Ferris/Seminoe/Shirley Mountains, East Platte County, Converse County Lower Elevations, Shirley Basin, Central Carbon County and Central Laramie County. * WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 11 AM MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for East Laramie County, Goshen County by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-04 17:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-05 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: East Laramie County; Goshen County HIGH WIND WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph possible. * WHERE...Goshen County and East Laramie County. * WHEN...From this afternoon through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers.
GOSHEN COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Niobrara County by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-05 05:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-05 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Niobrara County HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph possible. * WHERE...In Wyoming, Niobrara County. In Nebraska, Northern Sioux County, Southern Sioux County, Box Butte County and Dawes County. * WHEN...Sunday morning through Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers.
NIOBRARA COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Northern Humboldt Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-04 09:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-04 12:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Coastal Flood Advisory indicates that onshore winds and tides will combine to generate flooding of low areas along the shore. Feet Above Ground is locally defined as feet above the Highest Astronomical Tide or HAT. Target Area: Northern Humboldt Coast COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO NOON PST TODAY * WHAT...High astronomical tides will cause minor flooding in low lying areas around Humboldt Bay. Up to one half foot of saltwater inundation above ground level is possible in low lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways (Between 8.9 and 9.0 feet MLLW at the North Spit tide gauge). * WHERE...Around Humboldt Bay. * WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to noon PST today.. . * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...King Salmon and Jackson Ranch road in the Arcata Bottoms are the most likely places to observe minor flooding.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-04 15:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-05 06:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range; Natrona County Lower Elevations HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 AM MST SUNDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. Isolated higher gusts up to 70 mph will be possible along Outer Drive/Wyoming Blvd on the south side of Casper. * WHERE...Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range and Natrona County Lower Elevations. * WHEN...From 3 PM Saturday to 6 AM MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will enhance the blowover risk for lightweight and high-profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Beaverhead, Broadwater, Cascade by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-04 09:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-04 23:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Beaverhead; Broadwater; Cascade; Central and Southern Lewis and Clark; Gallatin; Jefferson; Judith Basin; Madison; Meagher HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Cascade, Judith Basin, Meagher, Beaverhead, Broadwater, Gallatin, Jefferson, Madison and Central and Southern Lewis and Clark Counties. * WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 11 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
BEAVERHEAD COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Bottineau, McHenry, Pierce, Rolette by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-04 15:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-05 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Bottineau; McHenry; Pierce; Rolette WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM CST SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 5 and 7 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph Sunday, creating area of blowing and drifting snow. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast North Dakota. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 PM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Visibilities may drop below 1/4 mile due to falling and blowing snow. Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
BOTTINEAU COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Central Chippewa, Western Chippewa by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-05 12:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-06 08:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Central Chippewa; Western Chippewa WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY, lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches with locally higher amounts. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. For the WINTER STORM WATCH, heavy snow and freezing rain are possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Western Chippewa and Central Chippewa Counties. * WHEN...For the WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY, until 10 PM EST this evening. For the WINTER STORM WATCH, from Sunday afternoon through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, MI

