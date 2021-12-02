Wind Chill Warning issued for Eastern Beaufort Sea Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-04 17:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-05 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Central Carbon County; Central Laramie County; Converse County Lower Elevations; East Platte County; Ferris, Seminoe, Shirley Mountains; Laramie Valley; Shirley Basin HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 AM MST SUNDAY * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 70 mph expected. * WHERE...Laramie Valley, Ferris/Seminoe/Shirley Mountains, East Platte County, Converse County Lower Elevations, Shirley Basin, Central Carbon County and Central Laramie County. * WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 11 AM MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers.
