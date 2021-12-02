Wind Chill Warning issued for Eastern Beaufort Sea Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-04 09:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-04 12:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Coastal Flood Advisory indicates that onshore winds and tides will combine to generate flooding of low areas along the shore. Feet Above Ground is locally defined as feet above the Highest Astronomical Tide or HAT. Target Area: Northern Humboldt Coast COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO NOON PST TODAY * WHAT...High astronomical tides will cause minor flooding in low lying areas around Humboldt Bay. Up to one half foot of saltwater inundation above ground level is possible in low lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways (Between 8.9 and 9.0 feet MLLW at the North Spit tide gauge). * WHERE...Around Humboldt Bay. * WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to noon PST today.. . * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...King Salmon and Jackson Ranch road in the Arcata Bottoms are the most likely places to observe minor flooding.

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA ・ 3 HOURS AGO