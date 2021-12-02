Wind Chill Warning issued for Central Beaufort Sea Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-03 11:57:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-04 09:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Upper Kobuk and Noatak Valleys WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM AKST SATURDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. The cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. Expect wind chills to range from 45 below zero to 59 below zero in conjunction with 25 to 35 mph easterly winds. * WHERE...Across the Upper Noatak Valley, mainly near Shungnak. * WHEN...Now to 9 AM Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and sustained wind speeds of 15 mph or more will create low wind chills. Frost bite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken.

