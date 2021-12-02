ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Wind Chill Warning issued for Central Beaufort Sea Coast by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-12-02 15:09:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-02 22:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central Beaufort Sea Coast WIND CHILL...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Chukchi Sea Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-04 02:52:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-04 09:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Chukchi Sea Coast BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM AKST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Blizzard conditions with snow accumulations up to 1 inch expected. Travel will be very difficult to impossible. * WHERE...Chukchi Sea Coast north of Cape Espenberg. * WHEN...Through 9 AM Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 70 mph will cause whiteout conditions in blowing snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel extremely difficult.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for East Slopes of the Washington Cascades by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-04 03:49:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-04 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: East Slopes of the Washington Cascades WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON ABOVE 3000 FEET * WHAT...Snow expected at pass level and above 3000 feet. Total snow accumulations of up to 8 inches possible, with up to 12 inches possible near the crest. * WHERE...East Slopes of the Washington Cascades. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 4 PM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult, with reduced visibilities possible during heavier snowfall.
KITTITAS COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-03 05:02:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-03 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Arctic Coast WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKST TODAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills to 55 below zero expected. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast. * WHEN...Now to noon today. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and sustained wind speeds of 15 mph or more will create low wind chills. Frost bite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Central Laramie County, Laramie Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-04 20:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-05 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Central Laramie County; Laramie Valley HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM SATURDAY TO 11 AM MST SUNDAY * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph expected. * WHERE...Laramie Valley and Central Laramie County. * WHEN...From 8 PM Saturday to 11 AM MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chills
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Chukchi Sea Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-04 02:52:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-04 09:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Chukchi Sea Coast BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM AKST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Blizzard conditions with snow accumulations up to 1 inch expected. Travel will be very difficult to impossible. * WHERE...Chukchi Sea Coast north of Cape Espenberg. * WHEN...Through 9 AM Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 70 mph will cause whiteout conditions in blowing snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel extremely difficult.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Lower Kobuk and Noatak Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-03 11:57:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-04 09:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lower Kobuk and Noatak Valleys WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM AKST SATURDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. The cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. Expect wind chills to range from 40 below zero to 50 below zero in conjunction with 20 to 30 mph easterly winds. * WHERE...Lower Kobuk and Noatak Valleys. * WHEN. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and sustained wind speeds of 15 mph or more will create low wind chills. Frost bite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Upper Kobuk and Noatak Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-03 11:57:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-04 09:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Upper Kobuk and Noatak Valleys WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM AKST SATURDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. The cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. Expect wind chills to range from 45 below zero to 59 below zero in conjunction with 25 to 35 mph easterly winds. * WHERE...Across the Upper Noatak Valley, mainly near Shungnak. * WHEN...Now to 9 AM Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and sustained wind speeds of 15 mph or more will create low wind chills. Frost bite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Eastern Alaska Range by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-03 18:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-04 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Alaska Range WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON AKST SATURDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. The cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. Expect wind chills to range from 40 below zero to 55 below zero. * WHERE...Eastern Alaska Range. * WHEN...6 PM this evening to noon Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will increase this evening and combined with cold temperatures will produce dangerous wind chill values. Conditions will improve on Saturday as temperatures increase. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and sustained wind speeds of 15 mph or more will create low wind chills. Frost bite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken.
ALASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wind Chill#Wind Speeds#Preparedness#Akst
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Lower Kobuk and Noatak Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-03 11:57:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-04 09:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lower Kobuk and Noatak Valleys WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM AKST SATURDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. The cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. Expect wind chills to range from 40 below zero to 50 below zero in conjunction with 20 to 30 mph easterly winds. * WHERE...Lower Kobuk and Noatak Valleys. * WHEN. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and sustained wind speeds of 15 mph or more will create low wind chills. Frost bite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Upper Kobuk and Noatak Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-03 11:57:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-04 09:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Upper Kobuk and Noatak Valleys WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM AKST SATURDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. The cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. Expect wind chills to range from 45 below zero to 59 below zero in conjunction with 25 to 35 mph easterly winds. * WHERE...Across the Upper Noatak Valley, mainly near Shungnak. * WHEN...Now to 9 AM Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and sustained wind speeds of 15 mph or more will create low wind chills. Frost bite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-04 05:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-05 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County; North Snowy Range Foothills HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST SUNDAY * WHAT...West winds 40 to 50 mph with gusts up to 85 mph expected. * WHERE...North Snowy Range Foothills and Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Cascade, Central and Southern Lewis and Clark, Judith Basin by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-04 09:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-04 23:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Cascade; Central and Southern Lewis and Clark; Judith Basin HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 11 PM MST SATURDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Cascade, Judith Basin and Central and Southern Lewis and Clark Counties. * WHEN...From 9 AM to 11 PM MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause local power outages. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
CASCADE COUNTY, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Denali by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-03 18:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-04 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Denali WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON AKST SATURDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. The cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. Expect wind chills to range from 40 below zero to 55 below zero. * WHERE...Through the passes near Denali National Park. * WHEN...6 PM this evening to noon Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will increase this evening and combined with cold temperatures will produce dangerous wind chill values. Conditons will improve on Saturday as temperatures increase. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and sustained wind speeds of 15 mph or more will create low wind chills. Frost bite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Upper Tanana Valley and the Fortymile Country by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-04 03:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-04 15:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Upper Tanana Valley and the Fortymile Country WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 3 PM AKST SATURDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. The cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. Expect wind chills to range from 40 below zero to 55 below zero. * WHERE...Yukon River Valley near Eagle. * WHEN...3 AM to 3 PM Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will increase tonight and combined with cold temperatures will produce dangerous wind chill values tonight into Saturday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and sustained wind speeds of 15 mph or more will create low wind chills. Frost bite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Central Laramie County, Laramie Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-04 17:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-05 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Central Laramie County; Laramie Valley HIGH WIND WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 AM MST SUNDAY * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph possible. * WHERE...Laramie Valley and Central Laramie County. * WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 11 AM MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Central Carbon County, Central Laramie County by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-04 17:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-05 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Central Carbon County; Central Laramie County; Converse County Lower Elevations; East Platte County; Ferris, Seminoe, Shirley Mountains; Laramie Valley; Shirley Basin HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 AM MST SUNDAY * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 70 mph expected. * WHERE...Laramie Valley, Ferris/Seminoe/Shirley Mountains, East Platte County, Converse County Lower Elevations, Shirley Basin, Central Carbon County and Central Laramie County. * WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 11 AM MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-04 05:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-05 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County; North Snowy Range Foothills HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST SUNDAY * WHAT...West winds 40 to 50 mph with gusts up to 85 mph expected. * WHERE...North Snowy Range Foothills and Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-04 05:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-05 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County; North Snowy Range Foothills HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST SUNDAY * WHAT...West winds 40 to 50 mph with gusts up to 85 mph expected. * WHERE...North Snowy Range Foothills and Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for East Laramie County, Goshen County by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-04 17:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-05 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: East Laramie County; Goshen County HIGH WIND WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph possible. * WHERE...Goshen County and East Laramie County. * WHEN...From this afternoon through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers.
GOSHEN COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Central Carbon County, Converse County Lower Elevations by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-04 17:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-05 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Central Carbon County; Converse County Lower Elevations; East Platte County; Ferris, Seminoe, Shirley Mountains; Shirley Basin HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 AM MST SUNDAY * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. * WHERE...Converse County Lower Elevations, Ferris/Seminoe/Shirley Mountains, Shirley Basin, East Platte County and Central Carbon County. * WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 11 AM MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy