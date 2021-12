ONE DEM DROPS OUT OF GOVERNOR’s RACE: Maryland’s large field of Democratic candidates for governor got smaller Tuesday, as Baltimore-based entrepreneur Mike Rosenbaum dropped out of the race. Rosenbaum declined to comment through a spokesman. But he released a statement saying: “I have concluded that a campaign for governor is not the most effective way forward in achieving the kind of change I believe is necessary for Maryland to thrive.” Pamela Wood/The Baltimore Sun.

