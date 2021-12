FOXBORO- The New England Patriots look like the team of destiny again. After two consecutive blowout wins against the Cleveland Browns 45-7, and the Atlanta Falcons 25-0, the Patriots are now 7-4. New England is closing in on first place and looks like a challenge to take the AFC East crown from the Buffalo Bills. The change at quarterback from Cam Newton (now back with the Carolina Panthers) to rookie Mac Jones out of Alabama seems to be the spark that the Patriots so desperately needed. Jones was the starter from week one and the decision to release Newton before the season opener was the right call.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO