Ballston Spa, NY

Ballston Spa man arrested for alleged threats made on social media

By Richard Roman
 1 day ago

FORT EDWARD, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – The Washington County Sheriff’s office arrested Shawn Carr, 34, of Ballston Spa for falsely reporting an incident, which is a felony. Police say Carr is accused of posting threats on social media.

Georgia man convicted of entering Port of Albany under false pretenses

According to police, Carr made a post on social media threatening to set the Washington County Building on fire and then shoot everyone that escaped the building. Police say Car had been unhappy with a decision that was made in reference to Child Support that he owes.

Carr was processed and held for arraignment at the county’s centralized court. He was released on a ticket to appear in the Town of Fort Edward Court, at a later date.

