ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Unity Township, PA

Unity authority hikes monthly sewage rate by $3.25 for debt, administrative costs

By Jeff Himler
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dO3VD_0dCZeHxi00

Unity Township Municipal Authority will charge its sewage customers an additional $3.25 per month to help cover debt service and administrative costs.

The new monthly rate, beginning Jan. 1, will be $33. The last time that rate was increased was 2014.

Residential customers will continue to pay a monthly sewage usage fee of $6.80 per 1,000 gallons.

With a monthly usage of 3,650 gallons, the average residential customer will see a combined monthly bill of $57.82, up from $54.57, according to Doug Pike, the authority’s operations manager.

For commercial accounts, the monthly debt and administration hike of $3.25 will be applied to each equivalent dwelling unit.

The rate increase approved in December 2014 was intended to meet related authority expenses for five years. “Mindful spending and investing habits have extended that increase through 2021,” the authority said in a press release.

According to Pike, the 2022 increase will help the authority meet costs for capital projects and for ongoing work associated with a state consent order and agreement. That order sets forth combined efforts that are required by the Unity authority, the Latrobe Municipal Authority and other affected entities, to alleviate conditions — such as stormwater infiltration — that could cause an excess of waste water to bypass the Latrobe treatment plant.

Over the past seven years, the Unity authority calculates it has spent $3 million on maintenance and replacement projects and $2 million on work related to the consent order. Those respective expenditures are projected at $5.25 million and $2.75 million over the next four years.

According to 2022 Unity authority budget projections, sewage collection and treatment costs are slated to increase by $110,000 from the previous year, administrative costs by $43,000 — each rising by a typical 1%.

Based on past growth, the authority expects to add about 50 equivalent dwelling units annually to its sewage customer base, which would grow revenue by $168,000. The increase in the debt and administration rate is expected to generate an additional $393,000 in revenue.

“This is what is needed to maintain a financially health authority,” according to the press release.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
live5news.com

Housing authority looking to sell affordable homes to pay off debt

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Housing and Redevelopment Authority is looking to sell 18 of its homes slated for affordable housing to pay off around $800,000 in debt. CCHRA manages Joseph Floyd Manor, Brighton Place and about 135 other houses in the county. The organization is a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Unity Township, PA
City
Latrobe, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Business
Local
Pennsylvania Government
conwaydailysun.com

Insurance costs drive hike in school budget

CONWAY — Still only in draft form, the Conway School Board got its first look at the proposed budget for 2021-22 last week and it tops $40 million for the first time, which is up roughly $1.5 million over the current budget. The chief reason for the hike is health insurance. School officials are bracing for a 10 percent increase in health insurance premiums.
CONWAY, NH
Sandusky Register

Workers deserve raises

Sometimes we forget how many people it takes to run a county. The Erie County workforce is about 600 employees, making it one of the largest employers in the area. The boss — county commissioners — recently authorized bonuses and pay raises for the employees. By Dec. 24, qualifying staff members each stand to receive a $2,400 bonus. Those payments should collectively total about $1.35 million. The New Year also will mean 3% raises, also known as a cost-of-living adjustment, for those same officials. Those payments should collectively total about $1 million.
ERIE COUNTY, OH
registerpublications.com

North Dearborn asking for water rate hike

The North Dearborn Water Authority has proposed raising its rates and the Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor wants to hear what you think. The utility provides water to more than 2,100 customers in Dearborn, Franklin, and Ripley counties. It received Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission (IURC) approval on the current rates in 2009.
FRANKLIN, IN
Observer-Reporter

Charleroi authority acts to reduce sewage rates

The Authority of the Borough of Charleroi (ABC) approved a new rate structure for state-mandated sewage projects that will result in $120 in savings per year for its sewage customers. The action was taken at the authority’s Nov. 16 meeting. A number of years ago, the state Department of Environmental...
CHARLEROI, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Debt Service#Sewage#The Unity Authority
KTVL

Cost of cannabis rising? Tax hike set for January

REDDING, Calif. — A scheduled tax increase on California's legal marijuana growers has those in the industry worried. A busy morning at the Sundial Collective in Redding where cannabis goes for anywhere from $50 to $700 an ounce. Owner and CEO Lathen Martines says, right now, a state excise tax, sales tax, and a 5% City of Redding tax, add up to about 45 cents of every dollar spent here.
REDDING, CA
Hawaii Tribune-Herald

Water Board mulls rate hikes

By Nancy Cook Lauer West Hawaii Today ncook-lauer@westhawaiitoday.com | Wednesday, November 24, 2021, 12:05 a.m. Members of the island Water Board favored a 9.5% annual rate increase over options of 12% and 8% after a presentation Tuesday from consultants anticipating revenues and expenses over the next five years. The rate...
POLITICS
mckenziebanner.com

County Insurance Committee Approves Rate Hike

HUNTINGDON (November 18) — The Insurance Committee of the Carroll County Commission voted unanimously to remain with the State of Tennessee’s health insurance plan with Blue Cross-Blue Shield for employees (and their families) of all county departments. For the 2022 calendar year, premiums will increase 5 percent over the 2021 rates.
TENNESSEE STATE
poncacitynow.com

ONG Seeks Rate Hike Approval To Cover Costs From Winter Storm

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma Natural Gas is asking a judge to approve a hike on customers’ gas bills to help cover the billion-dollar price tag from last February’s historic winter storm and energy crisis. Oklahoma Natural Gas says to keep up with supply and demand during last winter’s record cold,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
usf.edu

High fuel costs will cost TECO customers more in monthly bills

After Florida Power & Light made a similar request last week, Tampa Electric Co. on Friday asked state regulators for a boost in customer bills in 2022 because of higher-than-expected natural gas costs. TECO filed a proposal at the state Public Service Commission to collect about $273 million more starting...
TAMPA, FL
neworleanscitybusiness.com

Realtors brace for impact of flood insurance rate hikes

South Louisiana homeowners, long familiar with flood insurance, should prepare for rising premiums as a result of the National Flood Insurance Program’s new rating structure for policies. That’s according to local realtors, who worry that “Risk Rating 2.0” could affect the housing market. “Forget everything you have ever known for...
REAL ESTATE
illinoisnewsnow.com

Consumer watchdog group opposes ComEd rate hike

(The Center Square) – A consumer watchdog group is crying foul over the recent approval for a rate hike for the power company Commonwealth Edison. The Illinois Commerce Commission approved a $46 million rate hike for what the company said was needed to cover various reliability investments and effort to make the transition to renewable energy.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
FingerLakes1.com

What will my SSI payments be every month in 2022?

SSI, or Supplemental Security Income, will increase this year and many are wondering what their payments will be. The new COLA increase applies to SSI recipients as well. The COLA boost happens every year to help keep those on a fixed income able to keep up with inflation. The decision...
BUSINESS
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
9K+
Followers
901
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy