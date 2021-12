Looking for something to do this weekend? The El Paso Times has you covered throughout the week. Winterfest in Socorro: The city of Socorro will have its WinterFest with live entertainment, tree lighting and its annual parade starting at 6:30 p.m. Friday at the Rio Vista Community Center, 901 N. Rio Vista Road. Tree lighting will be at 8:30 p.m. The parade will start at Bulldog Championship Park and go down Rio Vista Road and end at community center. Fireworks will follow.

EL PASO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO