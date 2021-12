Over the past week, Marquette men’s basketball beat the #10 team in the country, lost to the #22 team in the country, and beat two Major Seven conference opponents on a neutral floor. All in all, a pretty good week. However, with said #10 team — Illinois — missing their best player for that game due to a suspension from the NCAA, I didn’t expect to see the Associated Press voters pay respect to the Golden Eagles for their victory.

MARQUETTE, WI ・ 13 DAYS AGO