Seattle police arrest seven during narcotics operation

By KIRO 7 News Staff
 1 day ago
SEATTLE — Seattle police arrested six suspected drug dealers, recovered a gun, and seized drugs and cash during a narcotics operation on Tuesday.

In all, officers seized 25 grams of crack cocaine, 23 grams of methamphetamine, over 100 fentanyl pills and more than $1,300 in cash from the Downtown core, Belltown and Chinatown-International districts.

Just after noon, officers saw two men at 12th Avenue South and South Jackson Street selling drugs.

Police arrested the two men and seized 16 fentanyl pills and a small amount of crack cocaine.

Around 3 p.m., police near Third Avenue and Yesler Way saw another man selling drugs.

Officers attempted to arrest him, but he ran.

He was caught a couple blocks later after a brief foot pursuit.

He was arrested, and officers seized a pistol and seven grams of crack cocaine.

Later, officers watched a man at Second Avenue and Bell Street selling drugs.

The 27-year-old man was arrested and police recovered 18 grams of crack cocaine, one gram of heroin, 11 grams of methamphetamine, three fentanyl pills and $486.

Then officers arrested another man in the same area after seeing another drug transaction.

The 36-year-old man was arrested and police seized 12 grams of methamphetamine, nine grams of crack cocaine, 40 fentanyl pills and $529.

Around 8 p.m., officers attempted to speak to a man who was drinking in public at Third Avenue and Pike Street.

After a brief foot pursuit, he was caught and arrested several blocks away.

After the man was searched, police found 58 fentanyl pills and $80.

Six men, ages 57, 43, 29, 27, 36 and 35, were booked into the King County Jail for possession of narcotics with intent to distribute.

A 35-year-old woman was also arrested on a felony warrant for breaking a window at the Pike Place Market.

Leslie McGehee
1d ago

Doing them openly on the street=okay. Selling them=not okay. Police need to be doing this everyday. too many drugs destroying lives.

