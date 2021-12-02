Anthony Broadwater Cries As Accuser Apologizes For False Rape Conviction

Alice Sebold has released an apology to Anthony Broadwater, who served 16 years in prison and spent 24 more years on the sex offender registry after being convicted of her rape in 1981. The conviction was based on Sebold identifying Broadwater in court at the behest of a prosecutor, even after identifying another man in a lineup, as well as microscopic hair analysis, a science which has now been discredited, and Broadwater was exonerated nine days ago. Said Onondaga county district attorney William Fitzpatrick at the court hearing where Broadwater’s conviction was overturned, “’I’m not going to sully this proceeding by saying, ‘I’m sorry.’ That doesn’t cut it. This never should have happened.”

