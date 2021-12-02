ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anthony Broadwater Cries As Accuser Apologizes For False Rape Conviction

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to Syracuse.com, prior to releasing her apology to the public on Tuesday (November 30), the best-selling author’s representatives sent a copy to Broadwater...

NWI.com

Conviction overturned in 1981 rape of author Alice Sebold

A rape conviction at the center of a memoir by award-winning author Alice Sebold has been overturned because of what authorities determined were serious flaws with the 1982 prosecution and concerns the wrong man had been sent to jail. Anthony Broadwater, who spent 16 years in prison, was cleared Monday...
The Independent

Groveland Four: Florida judge exonerates Black men falsely accused of rape in 1949

After more than 70 years, A Florida judge has cleared the names of the “Groveland Four,” the four Black men falsely accused of rape and assault.In 1949, Charles Greenlee, Walter Irvin, Samuel Shepherd, and Ernest Thomas were accused of raping a 17-year-old girl named Norma Padgett in Lake County. A mob led by the local sheriff hunted down and fatally shot Mr Thomas. The other three men were arrested and convicted by all-white juries.On Monday, a judge in Lake County officially dismissed the charges against all four men. The decision was announced by State Attorney Bill Gladson, who had filed...
Literary Hub

Alice Sebold has now apologized to Anthony Broadwater, and her publisher has pulled her memoir.

Alice Sebold has released an apology to Anthony Broadwater, who served 16 years in prison and spent 24 more years on the sex offender registry after being convicted of her rape in 1981. The conviction was based on Sebold identifying Broadwater in court at the behest of a prosecutor, even after identifying another man in a lineup, as well as microscopic hair analysis, a science which has now been discredited, and Broadwater was exonerated nine days ago. Said Onondaga county district attorney William Fitzpatrick at the court hearing where Broadwater’s conviction was overturned, “’I’m not going to sully this proceeding by saying, ‘I’m sorry.’ That doesn’t cut it. This never should have happened.”
insideedition.com

Man Exonerated of Alice Sebold’s Rape Says as She Addresses Her Role in His Conviction: 'I Accept Her Apology'

Novelist Alice Sebold has issued a public apology to Anthony J. Broadwater, the man wrongfully convicted for a rape she describes in her memoir, “Lucky.” In a statement published on Medium, Sebold, most famous for her book “The Lovely Bones,” apologized and addressed her "unwitting" role in making Broadwater “another young Black man brutalized by our flawed legal system”
Lake Charles American Press

LC man convicted of aggravated rape

A 28-year-old Lake Charles man was convicted by a jury Friday of aggravated rape of juveniles. In 2015, Derrick C. Withers repeatedly sexually abused two victims who ranged in age from 5 to 7 at the time of the crimes, according to prosecutors. Withers is facing a life sentence without the benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence.
Slipped Disc

Pedigree Scots pianist is convicted of rape

A jury at the High Court in Edinburgh has returned a guilt verdict against Peter Antonelli, MBE, on charges of rape, lewd and libidinous conduct and indecent assault against six victims. Antonelli, 66, taught piano at two schools in East Lothian. A pupil of the late Margaret Murray McLeod at...
Daily Beast

I Saw Firsthand Why Jeffrey Epstein Killed Himself

Thanks to some intrepid reporting by The New York Times, which sued the Bureau of Prisons to release documents related to Jeffrey Epstein, I woke up on Tuesday to find that my real-time observations about him were now public records, “news fit to print.”. I’m actually quoted as two different...
The Charleston Press

Former prison guard tried to kill inmate by spraying his cigarettes with poisonous spray because he insulted him, pleads guilty

As the crime rate across the country has an increasing trend and more and more offenders are serving their prison sentences, prison incidents have started to rise proportionately as well. From time to time, we hear about incidents in prisons between inmates due to their unresolved disputes from the past, but sometimes, there are incidents between correctional officers and prisoners.
thesource.com

FBI Release Pic Of Drugs and $1.5M From Fetty Wap’s Alleged Cocaine, Heroin Ring

Last month, New jersey rap star Fetty Wap was arrested by the FBI in New York at the Rolling Loud Festival after being indicted on federal drug charges, including the distribution of heroin, fentanyl, and cocaine. Wap, whose real name is Willie Maxwell Jr., and five other New Jersey men are all accused of distributing at least 100 kilos of cocaine, heroin, and fentanyl.
NBC News

FedEx driver who dumped nearly 400 boxes did so at least 6 times, sheriff says

A FedEx driver who dumped nearly 400 packages of various sizes into an Alabama ravine did so on at least six occasions, the Blount County Sheriff’s Office said. “Update on the FedEx dump. Investigators have determined that the driver dumped at least six times making FedEx a victim of six different Theft of Property cases,” Sheriff Mark Moon wrote on the office’s Facebook page Tuesday.
