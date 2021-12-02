Anthony Broadwater Cries As Accuser Apologizes For False Rape Conviction

After more than 70 years, A Florida judge has cleared the names of the “Groveland Four,” the four Black men falsely accused of rape and assault.In 1949, Charles Greenlee, Walter Irvin, Samuel Shepherd, and Ernest Thomas were accused of raping a 17-year-old girl named Norma Padgett in Lake County. A mob led by the local sheriff hunted down and fatally shot Mr Thomas. The other three men were arrested and convicted by all-white juries.On Monday, a judge in Lake County officially dismissed the charges against all four men. The decision was announced by State Attorney Bill Gladson, who had filed...
