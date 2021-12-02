ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Allegri contemplating permanent return to his previous tactical formation

By Michel Sakr
Yardbarker
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring the trip to Salerno, Max Allegri decided to adopt a relatively attacking lineup that appeared to be a 4-2-3-1 formation. Moise Kean acted as the center forward, while Paulo Dybala operated in a free role behind him, with Dejan Kulusevski and Federico Bernardeschi on the wings. Although the...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tribal Football

Juventus coach Allegri: Chelsea will be different without Lukaku

Juventus coach Max Allegri is hoping Romelu Lukaku won't make Chelsea's line-up for tonight's Champions League clash. Juve go to Chelsea with the group leadership up for grabs. “Tomorrow, we play for first place against the Premier League leaders and the Champions League winners," Allegri said at a press conference.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

A report reveals why Allegri wants this player at Juventus

Reports have linked Juventus with a move for Axel Witsel as their current midfield struggles to meet expectations. The Belgian is in the last months of his current deal at Borussia Dortmund and would likely leave the Germans in 2022. Juve wants to be his next club and Tuttosport via...
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Vieri slams Allegri and Juventus: It gets worse by the week

Former Juventus striker Christian Vieri has slammed the work of coach Max Allegri. Juve are in crisis - both on and off the pitch - this season. Vieri said on Bobo TV: “Juventus cannot continue to play like this, you don't understand anything. I've only seen some big mess, nobody knows what to do.
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Juventus coach Allegri reveals Chiesa injury blow

Juventus coach Max Allegri admits Fede Chiesa is out until Christmas. Chiesa was forced off in defeat to Atalanta with a leg injury at halftime. Allegri says Weston McKennie will be fit for their clash with Salernitana, though Chiesa's 2021 is over. “For McKennie, it should be a small thing,"...
UEFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paulo Dybala
Person
Moise Kean
Person
Federico Bernardeschi
Person
Dejan Kulusevski
Person
Adrien Rabiot
Tribal Football

Cassano: Juventus' biggest problem is Allegri

Former Italy striker Antonio Cassano insists Juventus' squad is the best in Serie A. Cassano says coach Max Allegri is the problem at Juve. He told Bobo TV: “Juve's squad is the strongest, as it contains around 20 champions. Allegri manages the players, guesses the substitutions, but he is only comfortable with the much stronger squads.
SOCCER
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo penalty seals Manchester United victory in thriller against Arsenal

If you are already bored of the interminable debate over whether Cristiano Ronaldo is a help or a hindrance to Manchester United, bad news, this is just the beginning. It is not going away any time soon, partly because he is not going away any time soon either. Just as Old Trafford prepares to enter the gegenpressing era and even more attention is paid to what he does off the ball, he keeps winning matches with what he does on it.That might ignore some of the particular nuances in the arguments over Ronaldo’s role in this team, on both sides...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Absolute Chelsea

Mason Mount Hails Unselfish Kai Havertz for Chelsea Role as Blues Edge Past Watford

Mason Mount has lauded Chelsea teammate Kai Havertz for being unselfish for the 22-year-old's goal to help Thomas Tuchel's side to all three points against Watford. Havertz assisted Mount in the 29th minute for Chelsea's opener at Vicarage Road on Wednesday night. Marcos Alonso found the German, who could have easily taken a shot at goal, but he found the simpler pass across to Mount who slotted it past Daniel Bachmann in front of the travelling support.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Corriere Dello Sport#Milan#Tactical Formation#Tuttojuve#Juve Fc
Yardbarker

“It’s a difficult game, but …” Allegri discusses Lazio match

Massimiliano Allegri is expecting a very tough match from a good Lazio team this weekend. His Juventus team will travel to Rome for an important game they really need to win. A defeat would push them further away from the top of the league table. That would be a disaster if Juve still hopes to win the title.
SOCCER
AFP

PSG wait for Messi to find Ballon d'Or form with Neymar out

Paris Saint-Germain have been milking the fact that they have this year's Ballon d'Or winner in their ranks, but Lionel Messi was crowned the world's best player for the seventh time in his glittering career entirely because of what he achieved elsewhere. At 34, perhaps Messi was principally rewarded for his enduring brilliance by jurors as he won the prize ahead of much-fancied rivals including Robert Lewandowski and Karim Benzema. However, he still scored 38 goals in his final campaign with Barcelona, was top scorer in La Liga, won the Copa del Rey and captained Argentina to victory at the Copa America. As he collected his prize in a ceremony in the French capital on Monday, PSG president Nasser al-Khelaifi was there and spoke of his "immense pride that one of our players has won the most prestigious and coveted award".
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Roberto Mancini 'emerges as a SHOCK contender' to become Manchester United's permanent manager next summer despite his past success at fierce rivals City - with Premier League return 'appealing' to the Italy boss

Roberto Mancini is a shock candidate to become Manchester United's permanent manager next summer, according to reports. Mancini, who memorably led fierce rivals Manchester City to the Premier League title at the expense of United in the 2011-12 season, is said to be one of several bosses under consideration for the role.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Havertz your star man in Chelsea win

Kai Havertz was your man of the match in our Player Rater as Chelsea secured a 2-1 win over Watford to stay top of the Premier League. The German forward provided a clever lay-off for Mason Mount to hit home the Blues' first of the evening.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Bernardo Silva’s volley inspires Manchester City to battling win at Aston Villa

Bernardo Silva’s exquisite volley inspired Manchester City to a battling 2-1 win at Aston Villa.The forward’s brilliant strike proved the difference as City were made to fight for a fourth straight Premier League win.Silva’s first-half screamer added to Ruben Dias’ opener had the champions in cruise control before Ollie Watkins’ goal after the break made life uncomfortable.Jack Grealish was a late substitute on his first return to Villa Park since his £100million summer move to the Etihad to earn a mixed reception.Chelsea’s 2-1 win at Watford made victory imperative for City and they sit a point behind the leaders in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Pep Guardiola salutes Bernardo Silva after stunning goal in win at Aston Villa

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola saluted match-winner Bernardo Silva after his stunning goal sealed victory at Aston VillaThe forward’s sensational volley and Ruben Dias’ opener earned City a 2-1 win on Wednesday.Ollie Watkins pulled a goal back for the hosts, who made the champions work in the second half, but they could not find a leveller.City sit second in the Premier League, a point behind Chelsea and one ahead of Liverpool and Guardiola praised Bernardo for helping them maintain the pace.He said: “He is the best. He was the best two or three seasons ago. He was the best then...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

‘Unusual’ show from Chelsea after fan’s cardiac arrest halts win – Thomas Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel admitted his Chelsea side put in an “unusual performance” after Hakim Ziyech’s winner kept them top of the Premier League following a match that was temporarily halted after a medical emergency in the stands.Chelsea won a hard-fought game 2-1 after a Watford fan suffered a cardiac arrest 12 minutes into the match. Medical staff from both teams raced across the pitch to assist the supporter, who was stabilised and then carried out on a stretcher to be taken to hospital.When the match resumed it was Chelsea who took the lead, with Mason Mount stroking the ball past Daniel...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool have set new ‘benchmark’ with Everton victory, Jurgen Klopp claims

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes their resounding Merseyside derby victory over Everton at Goodison Park has set a benchmark for the rest of the season.His side went to Old Trafford and hammered Manchester United 5-0 in October but Klopp was more impressed with the way his players handled the occasion of a feisty encounter against their near-neighbours to walk away with a 4-1 win.Not only was it their biggest victory at Goodison Park in 39 years it was just Klopp’s second success at the home of their rivals.And after the emotion of last season, when Virgil Van Dijk’s campaign was...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy