Kroger, Okta rise; Dollar General, Apple fall

Toward the end of trading Thursday, the Dow traded up 1.84% to 34,649.26 while the NASDAQ rose 0.61% to 15,347.69. The S&P also rose, gaining 1.48% to 4,580.03. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 49,573,120 cases with around 805,000 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 34,606,540 cases and 469,720 deaths, while Brazil reported over 22,105,870 COVID-19 cases with 615,020 deaths. In total, there were at least 263,915,360 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 5,245,540 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO