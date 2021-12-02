Police investigate murder in Galena, Kansas

GALENA, Kan. — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Galena Police Department are currently conducting a death investigation in Galena, Kansas.

Around 6:30 p.m on Wednesday, December 1, Galena Police Department officers were dispatched to a residence after a subject reported that he had located a deceased person.

When officers arrived at 801 E. 11th St. in Galena, a deceased male was found inside the house. The man was identified as the homeowner, 68-year-old Jerrold L. Brewer.

Because it was not immediately clear how Brewer died, the KBI was asked to assist in the death investigation. Special agents and the Crime Scene Response Team responded to the home.

An autopsy is scheduled in the ongoing investigation.

