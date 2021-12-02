ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Police investigate murder in Galena, Kansas

By Liz Chandler
WGNO
WGNO
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JzViw_0dCZcdOq00

GALENA, Kan. — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Galena Police Department are currently conducting a death investigation in Galena, Kansas.

Around 6:30 p.m on Wednesday, December 1, Galena Police Department officers were dispatched to a residence after a subject reported that he had located a deceased person.

When officers arrived at 801 E. 11th St. in Galena, a deceased male was found inside the house. The man was identified as the homeowner, 68-year-old Jerrold L. Brewer.

Because it was not immediately clear how Brewer died, the KBI was asked to assist in the death investigation. Special agents and the Crime Scene Response Team responded to the home.

An autopsy is scheduled in the ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Galena, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Galena, KS
City
Home, KS
Local
Kansas Sports
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Police#Kbi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WGNO

Melanie Curtin found guilty in Livingston Parish trial

LIVINGSTON, La. (BRPROUD) — After nearly eight hours of deliberation jurors have come to a decision. Melanie Curtain is guilty of aggravated rape and video voyeurism. She was seen screaming and crying as she was carried out of the courtroom and taken into custody. “We are very pleased at the verdict,” said Assistant Attorney General […]
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
WGNO

WGNO

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy