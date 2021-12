CHICAGO (CBS) — Investigators recovered millions of dollars in stolen merchandise from storage units at two Chicago facilities, as part of a large-scale investigation into organized retail thefts. Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul said his Organized Retail Crime Task Force, working with Chicago Police and other law enforcement agencies, executed search warrants on eight storage units at two facilities, recovering tens of thousands of stolen products, worth millions. “Frequently, the criminal enterprises behind these crimes are connected to other crimes, such as the drug trade and human trafficking.” –@ILAttyGeneral Says there is a well organized secondary market out there.@cbschicago https://t.co/unXoHjMsy5 — Tara Molina (@TaraMolinaTV)...

