ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Toni Kroos excludes Cristiano Ronaldo from his all-time Real Madrid five-a-side

By Alan Feehely
Yardbarker
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleToni Kroos chose his all-time Real Madrid five-a-side team in a feature released by Marca today. The German chose a 1-2-1 formation, with Iker Casillas in goal behind Roberto Carlos in defence and...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo penalty seals Manchester United victory in thriller against Arsenal

If you are already bored of the interminable debate over whether Cristiano Ronaldo is a help or a hindrance to Manchester United, bad news, this is just the beginning. It is not going away any time soon, partly because he is not going away any time soon either. Just as Old Trafford prepares to enter the gegenpressing era and even more attention is paid to what he does off the ball, he keeps winning matches with what he does on it.That might ignore some of the particular nuances in the arguments over Ronaldo’s role in this team, on both sides...
PREMIER LEAGUE
firstsportz.com

“It’s absolutely not deserved,” Toni Kroos slams Lionel Messi’s Ballon d’Or win; names his teammate as deserving winner instead

Real Madrid midfielder, Toni Kroos became one of the first footballers to criticize the Ballon d’Or results, after France Football awarded it to Lionel Messi for the year 2021, yesterday in Paris. Messi won his 7th Ballon d’Or title coming on the back of an excellent year for both club and country, yet it wasn’t enough to satisfy many former and current footballers, who were of the opinion that there were others who were more deserving than Messi this year.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Iker Casillas
Person
Roberto Carlos
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Zinedine Zidane
Person
Toni Kroos
World Soccer Talk

Granada vs. Real Madrid: Date, Time, and TV channel in US

If you’re trying to find out how you can watch Granada vs. Real Madrid on US TV in LaLiga, you’ve come to the right place. For viewers in the US, Granada vs. Real Madrid won’t be shown live on US television, but it can be streamed to your TV. League:...
MLS
Tribal Football

Real Madrid coach Ancelotti makes clear his feelings towards Isco

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti insists there's no issue with Isco after claims of attitude problems during victory at Granada. Ancelotti has played this down, explaining that the midfielder was already warmed up and stating that there is no insult from the coach to the player or vice versa. "I...
SOCCER
ESPN

Real Madrid rely on Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, Casemiro, but are the midfield trio too important?

When Carlo Ancelotti described Real Madrid's three regal midfielders, ahead of Wednesday's crucial Champions League revenge match against Sheriff in Tiraspol, he was actually speaking for every confused kid who's ever asked his parents "Why do racehorses wear blinkers?" or "Who's that guy wielding a small stick and waving his arms around in front of the orchestra?" At one stage or another, as inquisitive youngsters, we've all wondered why it's necessary to restrain natural talent.
MLS
The Independent

Villarreal vs Manchester United result: Five things we learned as Cristiano Ronaldo seals Champions League qualification

Michael Carrick’s first game in charge of Manchester United ended in style as Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho struck to seal a 2-0 victory and send the club into Champions League knockout stages. Despite the tumult of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s sacking on Sunday morning, United knew they could ill-afford to drop points against Villarreal, with their qualification still uncertain. A cagey first half offered few sparks, with United cautious and lacking attacking imagination as Villarreal came closest to breaking the deadlock. However, they burst into life after the hour mark as Cristiano Ronaldo pounced to score a fine lob...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Madrid#German#Bayern Munich
Tribal Football

Real Madrid goalscorer Kroos happy with victory at FC Sheriff

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos was delighted to score in their Champions League win against FC Sheriff. Kroos struck for the 3-0 triumph. He later said, "I'm delighted to have scored but the result is much more important to me and to us because it means we've qualified. "I'm a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
FanSided

Real Madrid: We are witnessing a living legend at his absolute best

Real Madrid are steamrolling through the 2021-22 season so far. I’ll be honest, I didn’t really expect the record of the team to be this good at the start of the season. Much of that has been credited to a number of players in the squad. Karim Benzema has just been on another level this season, scoring and assisting goals at will.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Champions League
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
Place
Madrid, Spain
Country
Germany
FanSided

Real Madrid: Where does Toni Kroos rank among the best midfielders in history?

Whenever I write something about Toni Kroos, I definitely include the sentence “We are simply lucky to have Toni Kroos play for our favourite club” in the article. I just find ways to include that line, because I feel I’m truly indebted to him for coming to Real Madrid, and for mesmerizing all of us with magical and classy football. Watching him every week made us get used to his game, and we aren’t surprised by his out-of-the-world passes and beautiful touches anymore. In fact, sometimes we don’t realise his brilliance until we watch him play after a long time, as we also realise how much we missed watching him.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Toni Kroos slams decision to hand Lionel Messi seventh Ballon d’Or

Toni Kroos is the latest to criticise the decision to give Lionel Messi this year’s Ballon d’Or. Messi won his record-breaking seventh Ballon d’Or on Monday night following his Copa Ámerica win with Argentina, while also winning the top scorer – Pichichi – award in La Liga. But the decision...
SOCCER
The Independent

Ballon d’Or 2021: Every winner from Stanley Matthews and George Best to Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi was favourite to pick up the Ballon d’Or for what was a record seventh time as he again claimed football’s highest individual honour.The Paris Saint-Germain forward won a first international title with Argentina in the summer with the Copa America and was also La Liga top goalscorer with former club Barcelona.Robert Lewandowski was widely expected to win last year’s award before it was cancelled due to the pandemic, and the Bayern Munich striker was in the running once again, ultimately claiming the new Striker of the Year award. LIVE: Follow live coverage of 2021 Ballon d’Or ceremonyChelsea’s Jorginho was another candidate, having...
SOCCER
FanSided

Real Madrid: The disrespect for Toni Kroos must stop

Real Madrid have one of the finest midfield trios ever seen. Together, Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, and Casemiro three-peated the Champions League and have complemented each other so perfectly that you cannot possibly think of a better midfield trio in this generation. As football has adapted, so have these three men, as they remain among the best midfielders in the world.
UEFA
firstsportz.com

“Factos !”: Twitter reacts as Cristiano Ronaldo comments on an Instagram post criticizing his Ballon D’or snub

Lionel Messi won the France football Ballon D’or for 2021 on Monday 29th November. It is his seventh golden ball of his career making him the first and only player to do so. Messi now has two more ballon D’or than Cristiano Ronalo. Lionel Messi finally got his hands onto the international trophy with his nation Argentina after winning the Copa America earlier this summer beating their arch rivals Brazil in the finals.
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy