Toni Kroos excludes Cristiano Ronaldo from his all-time Real Madrid five-a-side

Whenever I write something about Toni Kroos, I definitely include the sentence “We are simply lucky to have Toni Kroos play for our favourite club” in the article. I just find ways to include that line, because I feel I’m truly indebted to him for coming to Real Madrid, and for mesmerizing all of us with magical and classy football. Watching him every week made us get used to his game, and we aren’t surprised by his out-of-the-world passes and beautiful touches anymore. In fact, sometimes we don’t realise his brilliance until we watch him play after a long time, as we also realise how much we missed watching him.
