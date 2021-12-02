ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Planned Parenthood hack exposed patient information

By Scripps National
ABC Action News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePlanned Parenthood Los Angeles says it's a victim of a ransomware attack. In a letter posted on the California Attorney General's Office's website, Planned Parenthood says it first...

www.abcactionnews.com

kfgo.com

Planned Parenthood’s Los Angeles clinics hit by ransomware; patient data stolen

(Reuters) – Planned Parenthood’s Los Angeles clinics suffered a ransomware attack in October and personal information of 400,000 patients was stolen, a spokesperson for the women’s reproductive healthcare organization said on Wednesday. Spokesperson John Erickson said an “unauthorized person” gained access to the Los Angeles affiliate’s network between Oct. 9...
cbslocal.com

Planned Parenthood Los Angeles Reports 400,000 Patients Had Their Data Leaked In October

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Planned Parenthood Los Angeles announced on Tuesday that they experienced a security breach from an unknown party in October 2021. In a statement released on their website, PPLA indicated that from October 9 to October 17, an unauthorized party had gained access to their database, exfiltrating documents that contained personal information for approximately 400,000 patients who had visited the facility.
LATACO

Ransomware Attack on Planned Parenthood L.A. Robs Personal Data of 400,000 Patients Amid Grim Times for Reproductive Rights Supporters

On an already aggravating afternoon for supporters of U.S. reproductive rights and the right to choose–with the Supreme Court trotting out another step in Roe Vs. Wade’s presumed march to the gallows—local supporters of women’s health were dealt an extra blow by the news that Planned Parenthood L.A. had undergone a massive hack leading to a breach of roughly 400,000 people’s personal data.
inforisktoday.com

Planned Parenthood LA Data Exfiltrated, 400,000 Affected

Planned Parenthood Los Angeles is notifying about 400,000 individuals of an apparent ransomware attack in October that involved exfiltration of files containing sensitive health information, including patients' diagnoses and medical procedures. In a sample data breach letter provided to the California attorney general's office on Wednesday, PPLA says that on...
FOX40

Planned Parenthood CEO discusses SCOTUS abortion hearing

Hundreds of abortion debate partisans crowded the plaza in front of the Supreme Court on Wednesday, trading chants as justices heard the highly anticipated arguments inside. After nearly two hours of arguments, Supreme Court’s conservative majority signaled it would uphold Mississippi’s 15-week ban on abortion and may go much further to overturn the nationwide right […]
The Independent

Transgender woman left with broken jaw after guards put her in male prison, lawsuit claims

A transgender woman was badly beaten after being forced to share a jail cell with three men last year, leaving her with a jaw fractured in two places, according to a lawsuit.Kristina Frost is suing San Diego County and its sheriff’s department for damages, accusing them of negligence and failure to protect or deliberate indifference to safety risks and needs.According to the lawsuit, Ms Frost’s driver’s licence and other paperwork said she was a woman, and she had been wearing “feminine” clothes at the time of her booking.However, she was placed against her wishes in a “minimally monitored” cell with...
