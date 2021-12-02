Looking Back: Past Lights Fantastic parades

The bright lights of Kennett’s Holiday Light Parade will shine even brighter this year after a year off due to COVID concerns. The parade, a Kennett Square holiday tradition, takes place the day after Thanksgiving and features floats, music and dance troupes, community groups, and an assortment of vehicles including tractors, wagons, fire engines, antique cars, buses, and more—all aglow with lights. This dazzling display culminates with the arrival of Mr. and Mrs. Claus.
The cold and wind of winter is upon us and we’re as ready as we ever are. Fortunately we have our bulbs in and perennials transplanted. Anyhow, as a few flakes fly by my window, it’s good to know spring will come and the garden will fill with color once again.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade has been synonymous with the holiday for nearly 100 years. Over that time, it has gone from wild animals, to mega floats, to a balloon theft by a plane. CBS2’s Steve Overmyer has many more surprising parade facts. Ahh, the splendor,...
The Cedaredge Parade of Lights is returning this Saturday, kicking off at 6 p.m. The parade route this year begins and ends at the Pioneer Town Museum, but the journey down Main Street remains unchanged. Applications to enter a float into the parade are currently available at cedaredgecolorado.com, or by...
🎄BIGGEST and BEST Holiday Light Parade in Central MN. 🎄Parade will feature Santa and Mrs. Claus 🎄Sleigh Rides following the Parade 🎄There will be a lot of different specials happening around the Osakis area THIS DAY ONLY! Check out our local business Facebook pages to see what kind of deals they will be having! 🎄We will have our North Pole Mailbox set up to send your letters to Santa! 🎄There is also still time to register to be a part of the parade! Email: chamberosakis@gmail.com 🎄Check out all the fun and up to date details at https://www.facebook.com/osakischamberofcommerce.
Dec. 1, 1946, in The Star: Motorists are being asked to move all vehicles from Noble Street parking places between 15th and 8th streets by 6 o’clock tomorrow night on account of the Anniston Christmas parade scheduled for the evening hours. The parade, sponsored by the Retail Merchants Division of the Chamber of Commerce, will start lining up around 6 on Gurnee Avenue between 13th and 15th streets; the city’s Christmas lights will go on simultaneously with the start of the parade, which will boast around 40 entries and no commercial advertising in the entire line. Members of an equestrian club will ride their mounts in the parade, while veterans’ groups will drive tanks, mounted guns and other equipment. Also this date: According to the Associated Press, the typical family Christmas tree in the U.S. will recapture much of its pre-war glitter this holiday season with sparkling accessories available in volume for the first time in five years. Tree lights, for example, are being produced in quantity for the first time since 1941. Glittering colored tree balls with silver-lacquered base are back to replace the pale substitutes of the past few years, and Noma Electric Corp. has limited quantities of the new “bubble-light,” something the firm describes as a “first.” Heat from a small bulb in the base of the ornament causes a liquid to bubble in a bright fashion.
The Holland Parade of Lights is back and WOOD TV8 will be there to help light up the night. The parade is set for Tuesday, Nov. 30 at 6:30 p.m. The WOOD TV8 float will be lined with lights and a cozy fireplace scene. Bill Steffen and the Daybreak team will be riding the float wearing matching WOOD TV8 pajamas. Parade-goers can catch us early in the lineup at entry #14.
TWIN FALLS — The Magic Valley’s official start to the Christmas season is here: The 2021 Festival of Lights Parade, presented by First Federal Bank and hosted by the Times-News, is today. Four dozen floats will travel six blocks of Main Avenue from Magic Valley High School at Dierkes Street...
A glowing, glimmering family-friendly favorite event is back! The Fredericksburg Light the Night Parade returns to the streets of this charming hill country town and you're invited!. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @WeAreAustin and find us on Facebook at We Are Austin Lifestyle Show.
LUBBOCK, Texas — The cherished annual parade of lights is back this year and kicking off the holiday season with a few special treats for the community. The event was canceled last year due to COVID restrictions but is set to be bigger than ever before. Lubbock ISD’s Director of...
BOONE, Iowa—The Boone County Chamber of Commerce is looking forward to bringing back the Holiday Lighted Parade, this Thursday in Boone. Start your Christmas season off with an evening of merry and bright at Christmas on Story Street! Stay cozy with free hot chocolate while you enjoy the Lighted Parade at 6:00pm. Make sure you’re on your best behavior because Santa is coming to town.
The Fairfield Parade of Lights is back for its third year...as a normal parade!. Come shop at our Holiday Market and enjoy live performances throughout Village Green Park before the parade. 4 PM ~ Festivities begin at Village Green Park • We will be having Rock on Ice showcase LIVE ice sculpting at the Village Green Park! • Kids Names in ice up to 100 kids • Fairfield Civitan Club will be serving alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages / warm holiday beverages • Food Vendors : • Any Style Hot Dog & Catering LLC • Best Thing Smokin’ (BBQ) • Sweet Jazz Treats • Amazing Grace Kettle Corn 5 PM ~ Fairfield STARZ hip-hop dancers take the stage 5:30 - 6:30 PM | 7 PM - 8 PM ~ Live free music from Dangerous Jim and The Slims 7 PM ~ Light up parade kicks off from Sacred Heart School and ends at the Village Green Park 7:45 PM ~ Lighting of the tree with Mayor Miller on the Fairfield Community Arts Center veranda.
The holidays are finally approaching and those celebrating in Puyallup will have a chance to participate in two of the Puyallup Main Street Association’s signature events: the lighted Santa Parade and holiday market. About 50 vendors will showcase their products in the Pioneer Park Pavilion from 12 p.m. to 7...
(OLNEY) The 2021 Annual Christmas Parade in Olney is this coming Saturday night, starting at 6:30. With lineup in the Immanuel United Methodist Church parking lot, at 700 North East Street, the judging will take place from 5:00 to 5:30. The route of the parade is the same as in the past, leaving the church parking lot, moving south on East Street, then west on Main Street, and finishing up at Whittle Avenue. All ages are encouraged to line the streets and check it out. The City of Olney is reminding the public that a Temporary No Parking Order will be in effect from 3:00 to 9:00 Saturday afternoon and night. This Temporary No Parking Order will be along the parade route and will include both sides of North East Street, Main Street, and Whittle Avenue. It’s all about safety at the Olney Christmas Parade this Saturday night at 6:30.
Dec. 3, 1946, in The Star: What’s believed to have been the largest crowd to ever gather for a public spectacle in Anniston – as many as 60,000 – witnessed and welcomed the arrival of Santa Claus and his toys when the Christmas season was officially opened last night by a parade sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce. Cold weather appeared to have no effect as crowds jammed the sidewalks 12 to 15 people deep along the circuitous line of march and thousands of others peered from the second stories of Noble Street buildings. The Piedmont High School band wore its new uniforms, the Cobb High School band received great applause for its performance, and the Anniston High band escorted Santa Claus. The previously announced route for the parade was a step-off point at 15th and Gurnee, then a block east to Noble, then seven blocks south to 8th, then one block east to Wilmer, then north on Wilmer back to 14th, then westward back to Gurnee. Also this date: Despite the passage in Alabama of the Boswell Amendment, specifically designed to make it harder for Black residents to register to vote, the activities of the Calhoun County Board of Registrars are continuing as they always have, said M. G. Christian of Oxford, chairman of the board. The board has registered nearly 2,200 voters this year, approximately 1,790 of them white and 360 Black, most of the latter prior to July 1. The discriminatory amendment was approved by voters in November.
