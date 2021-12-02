Looking Back: Past Lights Fantastic parades

Dec. 3, 1946, in The Star: What’s believed to have been the largest crowd to ever gather for a public spectacle in Anniston – as many as 60,000 – witnessed and welcomed the arrival of Santa Claus and his toys when the Christmas season was officially opened last night by a parade sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce. Cold weather appeared to have no effect as crowds jammed the sidewalks 12 to 15 people deep along the circuitous line of march and thousands of others peered from the second stories of Noble Street buildings. The Piedmont High School band wore its new uniforms, the Cobb High School band received great applause for its performance, and the Anniston High band escorted Santa Claus. The previously announced route for the parade was a step-off point at 15th and Gurnee, then a block east to Noble, then seven blocks south to 8th, then one block east to Wilmer, then north on Wilmer back to 14th, then westward back to Gurnee. Also this date: Despite the passage in Alabama of the Boswell Amendment, specifically designed to make it harder for Black residents to register to vote, the activities of the Calhoun County Board of Registrars are continuing as they always have, said M. G. Christian of Oxford, chairman of the board. The board has registered nearly 2,200 voters this year, approximately 1,790 of them white and 360 Black, most of the latter prior to July 1. The discriminatory amendment was approved by voters in November.

