Issue Archives

Tampa, FL

cltampa.com
 4 days ago

In the new issue on stands today, Eric Snider takes us to Palladium in St. Petersburg where a 'Creative Class' stipend is boosting the bottom line of nine local artists—no strings attached.

www.cltampa.com

cltampa.com

St. Pete says bye to Biff Burger, hello to Good Intentions vegan restaurant, plus more Tampa Bay foodie news

Temple Terrace Russian restaurant Babushka’s is set to open its second location in South Tampa on Dec. 15. The new place at the former home of Hyde Park’s Boca also has an entirely different look than the original Temple Terrace spot. While the East Tampa restaurant has a quaint and cozy vibe, the South Tampa space is more, well, South Tampa-y. The “Dacha-inspired interior” embodies a vacation house or “A place where relaxation is guaranteed and the concerns of daily life remain back in the city.” Dacha translates to “cottage” in Babushka’s mother tongue, but the space is more of a fancy, well-decorated cottage than Little Red Riding Hood’s Grandma’s space. There’s a “From Russia with Love” neon sign against a vine-embellished wall with plush velvet, lush ferns, and wicker accents throughout. 901 W Platt St., Tampa. @babushkas.hydepark on Instagram.
TAMPA, FL
cltampa.com

18 live music concerts and events happening in Tampa Bay this week

Tampa Bay's live music scene once again has a lot to offer in between today and next Thursday, so we've rounded up 18 of the best choices across genres, tastes and price points. Click through each show to get more information. Thursday, Dec. 2. Rock the Park w/Kaelin Ellis/Songbird Shella/Kevin...
TAMPA, FL
cltampa.com

Iron Maiden will close its 2022 tour in Tampa next fall

Iron Maiden is revving its "Legacy of the Beast" tour back up, and the four-month North American run will wrap in Tampa next fall, just in time for Halloween. Tickets to see Iron Maiden play Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida on Oct. 27, 2022 go on sale Dec. 10 at 10 a.m. EST and start at $45.75.
TAMPA, FL
cltampa.com

Keith Urban's world tour kicks off in Tampa next summer

Keith Urban's last appearance in Tampa involved Creative Loafing Tampa Bay staffers chasing the 4-time Grammy winner and his wife Nicole Kidman around the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino ahead of the country music superstar's 2019 show in front of just 1,500 people at the Hard Rock Event Center.
TAMPA, FL
cltampa.com

Turkish darkwave band She Past Away plays Ybor City this Friday

She Past Away formed in 2006, but its sound comes from a time way before that. The Turkish post-punk band nails the darkwave nostalgia vibe with Peter Murphy-style vocals and synth that’ll make you want to storm The Castle. Check out the video to the band’s biggest hit “Kasvetli Kutlama”...
cltampa.com

YouTube famous 'Dude Perfect' dudes are coming to Tampa this summer

The dudes from, uh, Dude Perfect, are bringing their "That's Happy" tour to Tampa next summer. Tickets to see the "Dude Perfect That's Happy Summer Tour" at Tampa's Amalie Arena on Friday, July 1 at 7 p.m. go on sale to the public Thursday, Dec. 9 at 10 a.m. and start at $29. EST. Pre-sale sign-ups are happening now.
TAMPA, FL
cltampa.com

Tampa Bay Underground Film Festival happening all weekend at AMC Westshore

The Tampa Bay Underground Film Festival (TBUFF) opened Thursday with “A Good Morning” anthology about Floridians, but it really gets going on today when AMC Westshore hosts a Friday featuring three short film blocks, plus 10 feature films during a 12-hour block of programming. Saturday’s itinerary is just as robust,...
TAMPA, FL
cltampa.com

UK EBM favorite Nitzer Ebb plays Ybor City this weekend

Nitzer Ebb was part of a formative experience in my life. It was the summer I went from listening to Poison and New Kids on the Block to, eh, better stuff. The British industrial band opened Depeche Mode’s “World Violation” tour. My young eyes experienced Douglas McCarthy belting out songs from the 1990 album Showtime—with one hand on a mic and the other down his spandex pants—and that was the exact moment my taste in music moved to the dark side. To this day, “Getting Closer” is still on every workout playlist I make.
cltampa.com

Canadian prog-rock band Intervals plays Ybor City next week

Though Canadian progressive-metal outfit Intervals—which last played Ybor City in April 2019—tours with a full band, composer and guitarist Aaron Marshall is the only official member. Expect to hear a lot from Marshall’s latest album Circadian, released in 2020. Even more prog-rock is on the bill with New Jersey’s Thank You Scientist and Cryptodira out of Long Island opening the Tuesday night show.
#Creative Class#No Strings Attached#Music Festival#American Idol#Newsstand#Usonian
cltampa.com

editorials24.com

Jay Jay Phillips, AGT Keyboardist, Dies of COVID at 30

Jay Jay Phillips, a rock musician who competed on “America’s Got Talent” in 2009 and 2017, has died. He was 30. The big-haired musician died from COVID-19, which he was battling over Thanksgiving week. The Instagram account of Phillips’ band posted a tribute to the keyboardist earlier this week.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NewsBreak
News Break
CBS New York

Apollo Theater Hosts 30th National Double Dutch League Holiday Classic

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A big holiday tournament returned to the city on Sunday. The National Double Dutch League celebrated its 30th holiday classic, CBS2’s Kiran Dhillon reported. With incredible strides and energetic moves, their athleticism was on full display. The jump ropers gave it their all during the double dutch competition at the Apollo Theater. Look at these teams go! #DoubleDutch tournament taking place in Harlem today @CBSNewYork #sport #harlem #nyc pic.twitter.com/Gtmxo7KqFl — Kiran Dhillon (@KiranDhillonTV) December 5, 2021 One hundred and fifty athletes from across the country and around the world took part. For the Bounce Steady Jumpers from the Bronx, it was the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Robb Report

Nashville’s Rocking Dining Scene Has It All, From Old-School BBQ to Haute Indian Cuisine

Over the past decade, Nashville has made a push to become the next great American city. Adding to its cachet, fueled in part from launching pop and country superstars such as Taylor Swift and Blake Shelton, were a roaring economy and attractions like the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, all of which helped draw in a record 16 million visitors in 2019. And while it’s had its share of buzzy restaurants, Nashville’s never quite boasted a full roster of world-class dining destinations. Consider that corrected. The city’s latest openings rival the type of culinary gamesmanship more familiar to...
