Issue Archives

Temple Terrace Russian restaurant Babushka’s is set to open its second location in South Tampa on Dec. 15. The new place at the former home of Hyde Park’s Boca also has an entirely different look than the original Temple Terrace spot. While the East Tampa restaurant has a quaint and cozy vibe, the South Tampa space is more, well, South Tampa-y. The “Dacha-inspired interior” embodies a vacation house or “A place where relaxation is guaranteed and the concerns of daily life remain back in the city.” Dacha translates to “cottage” in Babushka’s mother tongue, but the space is more of a fancy, well-decorated cottage than Little Red Riding Hood’s Grandma’s space. There’s a “From Russia with Love” neon sign against a vine-embellished wall with plush velvet, lush ferns, and wicker accents throughout. 901 W Platt St., Tampa. @babushkas.hydepark on Instagram.

TAMPA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO