Man Who Shot Duane Reade Employee in Woodside During Robbery Spree Sentenced to 43 Years in Prison

Elgin Brack (NYPD) and the 60-02 Roosevelt Avenue crime scene on Nov. 26, 2018 (QueensPost)

Dec. 2, 2021 By Christian Murray

A Brooklyn man who robbed several convenience stores at gunpoint in November 2018 has been sentenced to 43 years in prison.

Elgin Brack, 24, was sentenced in Brooklyn federal court Wednesday for a robbery spree that took place on Nov. 26, 2018, that began with the shooting of a Duane Reade employee during a botched robbery attempt at the 60-02 Roosevelt Ave. store in Woodside. He then went on to rob a 7-Eleven in Woodside and two Rite Aid stores—one in Astoria and the other in Jamaica.

Brack was convicted following a two-week trial in March 2020 of three counts of robbery, one count of attempted robbery, one count of conspiracy to commit robbery, one count of discharging a firearm during a crime of violence and three counts of brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence.

As part of his sentence, the Court also ordered Brack to pay $1.3 million in restitution to the Duane Reade employee who he shot in the hand and head—yet managed to survive.

Brack’s uncle Scott Brack, 51, from the Bronx, was also involved in the robberies. Scott Brack was the getaway driver after each robbery. He pleaded guilty in November 2019 for his participation in the robbery and is awaiting sentencing.

“With today’s sentence, the defendant is deservedly punished for brutally shooting an innocent employee in the head and hand, and for committing violent armed robberies of convenience stores that jeopardized the safety of innocent people,” said United States Attorney Breon Peace in a statement.

“This Office will continue to vigorously prosecute defendants like Brack who engage in gun violence that threatens the safety of the community and endangers customers and hardworking store employees.”

The crime spree began at around 3:25 a.m. on Nov. 26, 2018, when Elgin entered the Duane Reade in Woodside and posed as a customer. He then asked to buy items from the counter—and then demanded cash when the register opened.

The Duane Reade employee shut the register on Brack—denying him cash. Brack then pulled out a .357 Magnum revolver and shot the employee in the left hand. A struggle over possession of the firearm ensued and Elgin shot the employee once in the face.

Brack left emptyhanded.

He and his uncle then drove over to the 7-Eleven at 50-92 Northern Blvd. in Woodside about 30 minutes later. Elgin, who once again pretended to be a customer, pulled out a firearm when the employee opened the register and demanded money. The employee complied and he fled with cash.

At 4:15 a.m., Elgin went inside Rite Aid at 33-01 30th Ave. in Astoria where he posed as a customer yet again. When the employee opened the cash register, he displayed a firearm and demanded money. The employee complied and gave him cash from register.

Elgin then targeted the Rite Aid store at 115-10 Merrick Blvd. in Jamaica at about 4:40 a.m. He posed as a customer and when the employee opened the cash register, he pulled out a gun and demanded money. The employee complied and the suspect left with cash.

Elgin and his uncle brought in $1,300 cash during their spree. They were apprehended by police the following day.

Police Commissioner Shea issued a statement following Brack’s sentencing.

“Our NYPD officers work tirelessly to prevent and fight the kind of violent crime that threatens the fabric of life for everyone in our city. This sentence today strengthens our commitment to the public and highlights the joint work of our NYPD officers, law enforcement partners and prosecutors from the United States Attorney’s Office in the Eastern District of New York in achieving a measure of justice in this case.”