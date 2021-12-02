ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
inputmag.com

Gucci and The North Face are back with more amazing winter jackets and hoodies

Following their landmark first collaboration this time last year, Gucci and The North Face have reunited for a second capsule of luxurious, ‘70s-tinged outdoor gear. The formula remains the same this time around, although there’s little room for complaints when the first collection was such a runaway hit. Floral, landscape, and logo-heavy prints appear across a range of goods that expand upon The North Face’s typical outdoor offerings to include tracksuits and dresses. There’s also knitwear in retro shades of orange and brown, while staple winter outerwear in solid colors invoke original patterns from the early days of the Berkeley, California-born outfitter.
BERKELEY, CA
providenceonline.com

SHOP: Stock Up on Foodie Gifts at Providence’s Fave Indie Kitchen Store

If you ever wonder, ”what’s so special about shopping at a small business,” you only have to wander into Stock Culinary Goods. Owner Jan Dane proclaims to be “obsessed with all things food,” and there is a palpable joy of cooking in her neighborhood kitchen store. Inside, the vibe is warm and helpful, never hovering, and over the years she has filled the shelves with everything ware – from cook to serve to bake. Stock’s stock is a veritable who’s who of New England makers, and customers will find everything to host, gift, play, and even get advice on things like pepper grinders. “Holidays at Stock practically have their own weather system,” Dane says with a laugh. “From Thanksgiving through New Year’s Eve, it’s a constant churn of mixing, mingling, celebrating, catching up, and spreading good cheer with legions of customers, old and new.”
PROVIDENCE, RI
DFW Community News

10 Fun Christmas Facts

Christmas is one of my favorite holidays: there s magic everywhere, delicious food, and fun family time that you don t get any other time of the year. Our love for Christmas made us create these... Continue on to full article...
KSN News

The coffee lover on your list will love these high-end gifts

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which 12 high-end gifts for coffee lovers are best?  Find the best high-end coffee gifts for the caffeine lover in your life just in time for the holidays. The season of giving makes it easy to provide a thoughtful and ideal gift for the caffeinated […]
Cosmopolitan

15 of the Most Comfortable Dress Shoes You Might Not Wanna Ever Take Off

Fancy restaurants, dressy events, formal business meetings—they all typically have a dress code (whether spoken or unspoken) that you're expected to follow. And while what type of of clothes you actually wear to these occasions can vary, there's one thing every single outfit requires: a pair of dress shoes. Of course, if you've ever attempted to wear sky-high heels or brand-new flats to an event, you probably dread putting on a formal shoe any time it's necessary. They can be super uncomfortable, people! Alas, they're a bit unavoidable—which means you need a few go-to pairs in your wardrobe that won't have you taking 'em off after 30 minutes.
Footwear News

Michelle Obama Sparkles in Dazzling Coat and Sharp Boots at Saks Fifth Avenue Window Launch

Michelle Obama brought major sparkle last night to the launch event for Saks Fifth Avenue’s iconic holiday windows. The former first lady arrived in a dazzling ensemble, composed of a sparkling black coat and matching wide-leg pants. Her winter-ready outfit also featured a silky black turtleneck top and gleaming hoop earrings. Obama made the special appearance on behalf of the Obama Foundation’s Girls Opportunity Alliance, which Saks partnered with for their 2021 holiday campaign, lights show and window displays. The organization aims to empower young girls through education worldwide. “In the spirit of holiday giving, Saks is making a generous donation that...
DFW Community News

27 Adorable Reindeer Crafts To Make

My family loves reindeer especially Rudolph! These 27 Adorable Reindeer Crafts to Make are the perfect way to spend an afternoon with family during the holidays! Adorable Reindeer Crafts To Make This... Continue on to full article...
Footwear News

Gwyneth Paltrow Shines in Head-Turning Rainbow Skirt & Blue Velvet Mules for ‘Jimmy Kimmel’

Gwyneth Paltrow was snapped sporting two different sweater dresses Monday, as she was spotted outside of the studios where “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” is shot in LA. The 49-year-old actress and Goop founder, who promoted her new Netflix show, “Sex, Love & Goop,” arrived in a black sweater dress from her own G. Label. The short-sleeved midi dress featuring a stand-up collar with ties made of soft merino wool and a side slit. She styled it with black leather sandals featuring gold-tone buckles from Birkenstock’s Hotel Il Pellicano capsule collection. The award-winning actress was later seen leaving the show in a slinky black sweater dress adorned with a colorful assortment of shimmery oversized rainbow paillettes. The head-turning number debuted as a part of designer Christopher John Rogers’ cruise ’22 collection. On her feet was a pair of royal blue velvet mules with a low heel and classic pointed toe. Scroll through the gallery to check out some of Gwyneth Paltrow’s best street style moments.
HollywoodLife

Khloé Kardashian Looks Incredibly Fit In Sexy Black Latex Bodysuit — Watch

Khloé Kardashian teased a sexy new latex bodysuit from her celebrity-favorite clothing brand Good American. Khloé Kardashian modeled a new product from her clothing brand Good American. The media personality, 37, rocked a black latex bodysuit in a new video shared by Good American on Instagram on Monday, Nov. 15. The long sleeve bodysuit has a zipper for the cleavage section.
EatThis

ALDI Just Put These 6 Holiday Items on Sale

The holiday season is almost here, and grocery stores are getting festive. From quick snacks to mealtime staples, the magic of the holiday season extends far beyond the grocery aisle, but many can recreate the holiday cheer right at home thanks to store purchases. ALDI is preparing us with the...
whowhatwear

I Rarely Shop for Clothes on Amazon, But These 29 Finds Are Changing That

I'll be honest: When I get the itch to shop for something new to wear, I rarely go to Amazon. My first instinct is instead to open up tabs at retailers like H&M, Mango, and Zara, where I'm pretty much guaranteed to uncover a trove of trendy and affordable thrills that will satisfy my shopping urge at that moment. If I do find myself scrolling through Amazon's fashion section, it's usually because I'm looking to get my more boring purchases out of the way like stocking up on my everyday hair accessories or going for a re-up on the specific ankle socks I like (I said boring, didn't I?).
Footwear News

Christie Brinkley Reveals the Supermodel Secrets to Walking in Heels at FN Achievement Awards 2021

“I love a good suit. A nicely tailored suit,” model Christie Brinkley told Footwear News on the red carpet of the 35th Annual Footwear News Achievement Awards tonight in New York. The icon took her own fashion advice in a ruby red tailored suit. Brinkley completed the look with all black accessories, including a handbag and belt that cinched her waist. Brinkley also explained that she enjoyed seeing a more “relaxed attitude” that has been adopted in trends around clothing as of late. She cited favoring comfortable silhouettes that gave room to move and play. Brinkley was asked about her advice...
Footwear News

Nicole Ari Parker Goes Graphic in Punk Rock Dress & Off-White Boots at Nordstrom’s ‘Legendary Christmas’ Party

Nicole Ari Parker took statement dressing to new heights — literally — at Nordstrom’s “A Legendary Christmas” party with John Legend. The event, held at the retailer’s flagship store in New York City, celebrated Legend’s newest Sperry collection. The special occasion also featured performances by Legend, as well as Shaina Shepherd and Questlove. Parker posed before the event in a black dress, which featured an asymmetric hem and sleeves. The “And Just Like That” star’s sleek number featured a mix of prints, including baroque swirls, florals plaid and checks. Her ensemble gained a dose of edge from sequined panels, a leather...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
