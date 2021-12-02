If you ever wonder, ”what’s so special about shopping at a small business,” you only have to wander into Stock Culinary Goods. Owner Jan Dane proclaims to be “obsessed with all things food,” and there is a palpable joy of cooking in her neighborhood kitchen store. Inside, the vibe is warm and helpful, never hovering, and over the years she has filled the shelves with everything ware – from cook to serve to bake. Stock’s stock is a veritable who’s who of New England makers, and customers will find everything to host, gift, play, and even get advice on things like pepper grinders. “Holidays at Stock practically have their own weather system,” Dane says with a laugh. “From Thanksgiving through New Year’s Eve, it’s a constant churn of mixing, mingling, celebrating, catching up, and spreading good cheer with legions of customers, old and new.”

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 6 DAYS AGO