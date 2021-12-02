Issue Archives

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleDo you miss the old Kiley? You’re not alone. Don’t know what the fuck we’re talking about? There’s a cocktail hour that’ll help you understand why one group of Tampeños wants to restore Dan Kiley’s downtown greenspace to...

cltampa.com

YouTube famous 'Dude Perfect' dudes are coming to Tampa this summer

The dudes from, uh, Dude Perfect, are bringing their "That's Happy" tour to Tampa next summer. Tickets to see the "Dude Perfect That's Happy Summer Tour" at Tampa's Amalie Arena on Friday, July 1 at 7 p.m. go on sale to the public Thursday, Dec. 9 at 10 a.m. and start at $29. EST. Pre-sale sign-ups are happening now.
TAMPA, FL
cltampa.com

Turkish darkwave band She Past Away plays Ybor City this Friday

She Past Away formed in 2006, but its sound comes from a time way before that. The Turkish post-punk band nails the darkwave nostalgia vibe with Peter Murphy-style vocals and synth that’ll make you want to storm The Castle. Check out the video to the band’s biggest hit “Kasvetli Kutlama”...
MUSIC
cltampa.com

German pop duo Milky Chance sells out Tampa concert next week

If you don’t have a ticket to see Milky Chance at the German band’s Ybor City stop at The Ritz, because the Wednesday night show is sold out. And buyers beware of people selling tickets on discussion boards (go to the Dec. 7 show at Orlando’s House of Blues instead).
TAMPA, FL
cltampa.com

UK EBM favorite Nitzer Ebb plays Ybor City this weekend

Nitzer Ebb was part of a formative experience in my life. It was the summer I went from listening to Poison and New Kids on the Block to, eh, better stuff. The British industrial band opened Depeche Mode’s “World Violation” tour. My young eyes experienced Douglas McCarthy belting out songs from the 1990 album Showtime—with one hand on a mic and the other down his spandex pants—and that was the exact moment my taste in music moved to the dark side. To this day, “Getting Closer” is still on every workout playlist I make.
MUSIC
cltampa.com

Iron Maiden will close its 2022 tour in Tampa next fall

Iron Maiden is revving its "Legacy of the Beast" tour back up, and the four-month North American run will wrap in Tampa next fall, just in time for Halloween. Tickets to see Iron Maiden play Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida on Oct. 27, 2022 go on sale Dec. 10 at 10 a.m. EST and start at $45.75.
TAMPA, FL
editorials24.com

Jay Jay Phillips, AGT Keyboardist, Dies of COVID at 30

Jay Jay Phillips, a rock musician who competed on “America’s Got Talent” in 2009 and 2017, has died. He was 30. The big-haired musician died from COVID-19, which he was battling over Thanksgiving week. The Instagram account of Phillips’ band posted a tribute to the keyboardist earlier this week.
PUBLIC HEALTH
newschain

Cardi B lands her ‘dream’ job with Playboy

Cardi B has described being appointed Playboy’s first ever Creative Director in Residence a “dream come true”. The rapper, 29, shared the news on Instagram alonside a collage image of her sporting a large and very blinging Playboy bunny chain. Writing about her new job to her 116m followers, she...
BEAUTY & FASHION
MLive

‘Laverne & Shirley’ actor, 69, found dead in home

Longtime “Laverne & Shirley” actor Eddie Mekka was reportedly discovered dead last Saturday at his California home. Mekka, who portrayed Carmine Ragusa on the popular sitcom, had battled blood clots recently, his brother told TMZ. Authorities went to Mekka’s home in Newhall after receiving reports that Mekka had been out...
CELEBRITIES
iconvsicon.com

The Pretty Reckless Release ‘Death By Rock And Roll’ Commentary Edition

THE PRETTY RECKLESS have released a commentary version of their No.1-charting album Death By Rock And Roll. The band and producer Jonathan Wyman offer full commentary on each of the album’s tracks on this special edition, out now. Get it here. It’s a guided tour of one of the most...
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Montana Of 300 Fighting For His Life With COVID-19 & Pneumonia

Chicago rapper Montana of 300 is fighting for his life in the hospital with a serious case of COVID-19 and pneumonia. This comes just weeks after the 32-year-old shared anti-vaccine messages on social media. The self-proclaimed "Rap God" shared his diagnosis on social media this week after letting people know...
MONTANA STATE
Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert looks flawless in LBD as she dances in her dressing room

Miranda Lambert is enjoying a well-deserved rest after a hectic work schedule, but that's not stopping her from sharing fun videos with her fans on social media. In her latest Instagram post, the country singer looked fabulous in a little black dress as she danced around in her dressing room while putting on perfume.
CELEBRITIES
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Releases Another Employee After 17 Years With The Company

It’s a different kind of release. There have been all kinds of changes to the WWE roster over the last year and a half and there is nothing to suggest that the changes have stopped. With so many wrestlers gone, the company is looking rather different than it was before, but several of the releases have been from other areas. That was the case again this week with another release.
WWE
Southlake Style

Here’s The Best Christmas Lights To See This Season

With Thanksgiving in the rearview mirror, the Christmas season is upon us. With it comes a host of spectacular Christmas light shows perfect for family outings. If you’re interested in seeing the best lights this season, look no further than these fun events. In the midst of doing your shopping...
DALLAS, TX
CBS New York

Fans To See Reimagined, Diverse ‘Brooklyn Nutcracker’ When Ballet Production Returns On Dec. 11 At Kings Theatre

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Dancers with the Brooklyn Ballet will soon take the main stage for the first time since before the pandemic, this time with a new spin on the “Brooklyn Nutcracker.” And as CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis reported Wednesday, the new version celebrates not only the holidays but the borough where they perform. Step by step, the dancers were setting the stage for a Christmas classic. “There’s so many Nutcrackers out there and the traditional story is really wonderful, but we have a twist on our story,” director Audrey Borst said. The Brooklyn Nutcracker celebrates more than just the holidays. “It’s almost like a...
BROOKLYN, NY
cartermatt.com

Is Jen Landon leaving Yellowstone, role of Teeter for good?

Is Jen Landon leaving Yellowstone, and also her fantastic role of Teeter after the past year and a half as a part of the show? We saw some departures during tonight’s episode, but this one was the hardest to bear. Teeter has been a crazy dose of chaotic energy since her arrival on the show.
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

‘Sister Wives’ Fans Question Mykelti Padron’s Eyebrows

The Sister Wives ladies are not having much success in the eyebrow department. Viewers cannot stop criticizing the way they overdraw them, making their brows look extremely harsh. It is so overpowering, some fans have likened it to a distraction. Both Robyn and Meri have come under fire for their poorly done makeup yet the next generation is not immune. Mykelti Padron has come under fire with social media wondering what exactly is going on with her bow situation.
TV & VIDEOS
CBS Baltimore

Local DJ Brings Back Toy Drive After Hugely Successful Lockdown Dance Parties

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — DJ Kopec is hosting his second annual toy drive. You may know his name from at-home dance parties that raised millions of dollars for Maryland charities. This time, you’ll be able to dance right there with him. Months of isolating at home during the pandemic turned into a dance party at Chris Kopec’s house, and that idea grew into a viral phenomenon. “We started our dance parties as a way to entertain our family in our house,” Kopec said. The idea grew into a viral phenomenon, encouraging others to take part in the fun and donate too. “The holidays are about family,...
BALTIMORE, MD

