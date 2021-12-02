Issue Archives

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the new issue of CL on stands now, McKenna Schueler checks in with a Bloomberg/CityLab report which shows that Tampa saw its police budget grow more than any other major U.S. City....

www.cltampa.com

cltampa.com

St. Pete says bye to Biff Burger, hello to Good Intentions vegan restaurant, plus more Tampa Bay foodie news

Temple Terrace Russian restaurant Babushka’s is set to open its second location in South Tampa on Dec. 15. The new place at the former home of Hyde Park’s Boca also has an entirely different look than the original Temple Terrace spot. While the East Tampa restaurant has a quaint and cozy vibe, the South Tampa space is more, well, South Tampa-y. The “Dacha-inspired interior” embodies a vacation house or “A place where relaxation is guaranteed and the concerns of daily life remain back in the city.” Dacha translates to “cottage” in Babushka’s mother tongue, but the space is more of a fancy, well-decorated cottage than Little Red Riding Hood’s Grandma’s space. There’s a “From Russia with Love” neon sign against a vine-embellished wall with plush velvet, lush ferns, and wicker accents throughout. 901 W Platt St., Tampa. @babushkas.hydepark on Instagram.
cltampa.com

Tampa police change controversial 'crime free multi-housing' program, but some remain skeptical

Today, Tampa Police Department gave an update on a transition away from its controversial 'crime free multi-housing' program to a new crime prevention project. TPD Interim Police Chief Ruben Delgado presented the new S.A.F.E. (Safety Awareness for Everyone) model, and attempted to address the serious concerns of people who spoke during public comment prior to the presentation.
cltampa.com

18 live music concerts and events happening in Tampa Bay this week

Tampa Bay's live music scene once again has a lot to offer in between today and next Thursday, so we've rounded up 18 of the best choices across genres, tastes and price points. Click through each show to get more information. Thursday, Dec. 2. Rock the Park w/Kaelin Ellis/Songbird Shella/Kevin...
cltampa.com

Service, menu and ambience make sweet harmony at Tampa’s Rome & Fig

It’s always interesting to observe how neighborhoods transform. I wrote in early October about the slick metamorphosis of North Hyde Park, fondly dubbed, “NoHo.” Now, just over a month later, I’m back because the corner of Rome Avenue and Fig Street has a fine global bistro which bears the intersection’s name. We arrive at dusk, find adjacent parking, and are lucky to be seated at the splendidly designed fenced turf patio with heaters to warm the brisk fall air as the temperatures dip below 70° and Floridians feel the “chill.” Owners Eric and Kristine Zostant have created a welcoming space which includes an open kitchen and a “coastal chic” dining room with a large overhead glass door that blurs the edge of inside and out.
cltampa.com

Iron Maiden will close its 2022 tour in Tampa next fall

Iron Maiden is revving its "Legacy of the Beast" tour back up, and the four-month North American run will wrap in Tampa next fall, just in time for Halloween. Tickets to see Iron Maiden play Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida on Oct. 27, 2022 go on sale Dec. 10 at 10 a.m. EST and start at $45.75.
cltampa.com

Tampa Bay Underground Film Festival happening all weekend at AMC Westshore

The Tampa Bay Underground Film Festival (TBUFF) opened Thursday with “A Good Morning” anthology about Floridians, but it really gets going on today when AMC Westshore hosts a Friday featuring three short film blocks, plus 10 feature films during a 12-hour block of programming. Saturday’s itinerary is just as robust,...
cltampa.com

Keith Urban's world tour kicks off in Tampa next summer

Keith Urban's last appearance in Tampa involved Creative Loafing Tampa Bay staffers chasing the 4-time Grammy winner and his wife Nicole Kidman around the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino ahead of the country music superstar's 2019 show in front of just 1,500 people at the Hard Rock Event Center.
cltampa.com

German pop duo Milky Chance sells out Tampa concert next week

If you don’t have a ticket to see Milky Chance at the German band’s Ybor City stop at The Ritz, because the Wednesday night show is sold out. And buyers beware of people selling tickets on discussion boards (go to the Dec. 7 show at Orlando’s House of Blues instead).
cltampa.com

Turkish darkwave band She Past Away plays Ybor City this Friday

She Past Away formed in 2006, but its sound comes from a time way before that. The Turkish post-punk band nails the darkwave nostalgia vibe with Peter Murphy-style vocals and synth that’ll make you want to storm The Castle. Check out the video to the band’s biggest hit “Kasvetli Kutlama”...
cltampa.com

UK EBM favorite Nitzer Ebb plays Ybor City this weekend

Nitzer Ebb was part of a formative experience in my life. It was the summer I went from listening to Poison and New Kids on the Block to, eh, better stuff. The British industrial band opened Depeche Mode’s “World Violation” tour. My young eyes experienced Douglas McCarthy belting out songs from the 1990 album Showtime—with one hand on a mic and the other down his spandex pants—and that was the exact moment my taste in music moved to the dark side. To this day, “Getting Closer” is still on every workout playlist I make.
cltampa.com

