Saint Cloud, MN

This is The Best Wing Sauce in All of St. Cloud

By Dave Overlund
 2 days ago
I readily admit that I am probably late to this party, but I had my first Lily's Wings mobile restaurant experience at The Waters on Wednesday night and I am now a changed man. They brought the bus to an event and, hoo boy, did they deliver. Lily's features...

Kids Learn About Architecture at Gingerbread Class in St. Cloud [PHOTOS]

ST. CLOUD -- Central Minnesota families had the opportunity to learn about construction with a holiday-themed twist this weekend. The Stearns History Museum, Morrison County Historical Society, and Rethos: Places Reimagined teamed up for a class called Gingerbread Architecture: The Sweet Elements of Design on Saturday. Stearns History Museum Exhibits...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
COVID-19 Numbers Still High at St. Cloud Hospital

COVID-19 numbers at St. Cloud Hospital and within CentraCare are up slightly this week. That according to CentraCare spokesman Dr. George Morris. He says they have 122 positive COVID-19 patients within CentraCare which include 92 at St. Cloud Hospital. 29 of those hospitalized in St. Cloud are in the ICU/Critical Care Unit. 2 individuals are in the ICU/Critical Care Unit in Willmar at Rice Memorial.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Muzzleloader Deer Hunting Numbers Down

Last weekend was the first weekend of muzzleloader deer hunting in the state of Minnesota. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News says the DNR is reporting that nearly 1,800 deer were shot this past weekend which is down about 100 deer from last year. Schmitt says this follows the trend of the regular firearms season. He says with all the deer seasons combined in the state of Minnesota 170,200 deer have been harvested as of Tuesday this week.
MINNESOTA STATE
Is “Ships Across the Ocean” a Uniquely Minnesotan Childhood Game?

When I was in elementary school, my friends and I made up our own schoolyard game. Swing Soccer Kickball, we called it. The game was exactly what it sounded like -- a combination of soccer and kickball played on the swingset. Like in kickball, players were divided into two teams. One team would start at the swings, where they would try to kick a soccer ball that was pitched (or rolled) to them from a pitcher's mound. If they missed the ball as it rolled underneath them, that was considered a strike; three strikes and they were out. If the kicker successfully kicked the ball then they had to jump off the swing and run to first base and round all the bases if they could. The next kicker would take a turn until the pitcher had struck out three kickers. Team would then swap infield and outfield. Considering we were only in third or fourth grade, I still think the idea was pretty ingenious of us, and even all these years later I'm surprised it hasn't become an officially-recognized sport yet.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota House Featured on ‘Great Christmas Light Fight’ Announces 2021 Show Schedule

This past week I got sucked into the show "The Great Christmas Light Fight". In the program, a judge/host visits multiple homes across the country that are meticulously decorated for the holidays. We are talking about displays where there are moving elements, projections, lights covering the entire yard, villages set up, I even saw one house where the owners painted the whole thing red and green just for the light display. People go all out for this in order to be named the coveted Light Fight Trophy.
MINNETRISTA, MN
Slow Start to Snow Season in Minnesota

ST. CLOUD -- We're now into early December and our lawns are still looking pretty green, thanks to the mild temperatures and lack of any significant snow. The National Weather Service says here in St. Cloud we've officially had just 2.1 inches of snow so far this season. Normally we'd have about 8.2 inches of snow by now. Last year by this date we already had 15.8 inches of snow.
MINNESOTA STATE
Local Vet Moves Into Habitat House

SAUK RAPIDS -- The second Veterans' home built by Central Minnesota Habitat for Humanity is ready to be occupied. Mark Barth, a local veteran, will be moving into his new home with his family. The four-bedroom home is off of Benton Drive. Chad Johnson is the Executive Director of Central...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
