This is The Best Wing Sauce in All of St. Cloud

When I was in elementary school, my friends and I made up our own schoolyard game. Swing Soccer Kickball, we called it. The game was exactly what it sounded like -- a combination of soccer and kickball played on the swingset. Like in kickball, players were divided into two teams. One team would start at the swings, where they would try to kick a soccer ball that was pitched (or rolled) to them from a pitcher's mound. If they missed the ball as it rolled underneath them, that was considered a strike; three strikes and they were out. If the kicker successfully kicked the ball then they had to jump off the swing and run to first base and round all the bases if they could. The next kicker would take a turn until the pitcher had struck out three kickers. Team would then swap infield and outfield. Considering we were only in third or fourth grade, I still think the idea was pretty ingenious of us, and even all these years later I'm surprised it hasn't become an officially-recognized sport yet.

