I may be a little biased about this, but the Wyoming Brewers Festival was by far, my favorite craft beer festival of 2021. I went to 3, so take that sample size as you will, but it was a lot of fun. Everything from the different beers to try to the food and the live music. I mean, last year they not only had a Pearl Jam cover band, but the Green Day cover band absolutely brought the house down.

WYOMING STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO